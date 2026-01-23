American Addiction Centers Remain Open And Ready To Support New Patients During This Weekend's Winter Storm

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) National addiction support available without interruption due to winter storm, with clinical staffing, essential supplies, and emergency backup power

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Jan. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Addiction Centers (AAC) is reminding individuals and families nationwide that addiction does not pause for severe weather. AAC facilities across the country remain open, fully staffed, and prepared to welcome new patients during this weekend's winter storm.

We remain committed to the safe care of our patients; if you or a loved one needs help, we are here,” said Dr. Lawrence Weinstein, Chief Medical Officer at American Addiction Centers.“All AAC facilities are prepared for severe weather conditions to ensure continuity of care, including backup generators and extra supplies of food and medication for times like these. Most importantly, our staff is always completely dedicated to serving our patients' needs.”

AAC facilities currently serving patients and accepting admissions include:



AdCare Treatment Center (Worcester, MA; Warwick, RI; North Kingstown, RI) – Services include medically managed detoxification, inpatient treatment, and outpatient services.

Desert Hope Treatment Center (Las Vegas, NV) – Offers a range of services that include medically assisted detox, residential care, and outpatient programming for addiction and co-occurring disorders.

Greenhouse Treatment Center (Grand Prairie, TX; Arlington, TX) – Provides a full continuum of care, with medical detox, residential treatment, outpatient programming, including PHP and IOP options.

Laguna Treatment Center (Aliso Viejo, CA) – Provides medical detox and inpatient treatment, along with aftercare planning support.

Oxford Treatment Center (Etta, MS; Oxford, MS; Southaven, MS) – Offers evidence-based treatment for substance use and co-occurring mental health conditions.

Recovery First Treatment Center (Hollywood, FL) – Offers medical detox, residential treatment, and outpatient services for substance use disorders. River Oaks Treatment Center (Riverview, FL) – Provides addiction treatment services and a dedicated primary mental health residential program.



Individuals seeking help are encouraged to reach out as early as possible if the storm may impact travel plans. Our team can also discuss transportation options. AAC admissions navigators are available 24/7 at 866-244-1070.

AAC also recognizes that people early in recovery need consistent support, especially during storms that may disrupt routines and travel. AAC will continue offering online alumni meetings and other virtual resources so patients can safely stay connected to sober support. AAC's alumni app, AAC Together, is also available as a place for alumni to remain engaged with recovery resources and community.

About American Addiction Centers

At American Addiction Centers (AAC), we believe in the power of recovery. As a national leader in substance use disorder treatment, we provide compassionate, evidence-based inpatient and outpatient care for individuals struggling with addiction and mental health disorders. Our mission is to restore hope and empower individuals and families, offering a foundation for lasting recovery that transforms lives. We envision a world free from the stigma of addiction, where high-quality care is accessible to all. Learn more at americanaddictioncenters.

Contact:

Joy Sutton

VP of Brand and Communications

American Addiction Centers

