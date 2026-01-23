Christmas Magic In A Box: Limited-Edition“Freddie Star” Gift Sets Open For Pre-Order To Ensure Holiday Delivery

MENAFN - GetNews)



Granny Kelly's beloved character, Freddie Star, makes the leap from page to plush this season; a new limited-time gift box offers families a complete "story-and-stuffie" experience designed to ease childhood holiday worries with a rhyming book, a soft companion, and a personal note from Freddie himself.

This Christmas, one small star is quietly working his way into family plans. Freddie Star, the character from A Star for Christmas Eve by Granny Kelly, is now available in a limited-time pre-order Gift Box, pairing the book with a plush version of Freddie made for real bedtime arms, not just the page.

A Little Star with a Big Story

In A Star for Christmas Eve, a boy worries Santa won't find him. Freddie Star steps in. No big speech. No lecture. Just a star doing what stars do best, showing the way.

Granny Kelly writes it the way children feel it: simple, musical, safe. The story doesn't dodge real worries; it answers them in a quiet, gentle voice that parents recognise. That honesty is exactly why Freddie has moved from“just a star with a nice story” to“we should have him at home this year.”

A Limited-Time Chance to Bring Freddie Home

The Freddie Star Gift Box is available to pre-order for a short run in the lead-up to Christmas. When this window closes, orders pause so everything that's been promised can arrive on time. No endless restock claims. No fake urgency. Just a clear cutoff.

What's inside the box:

➔ A Star for Christmas Eve - the original rhyming picture book written by Granny Kelly.

➔ Freddie Star plush toy - soft, sturdy, and made to be played with, hugged, and taken along.

➔ A small printed note from Freddie, reminding children that Santa knows where to find them.

A Christmas Tradition in the Making

Some families collect ornaments. Some bake the same biscuits. With Freddie, the ritual is different but easy: bring him out with the book, read together, let him sit by the bed or under the tree. Next year, do it again.

Early readers are already sharing how their kids insist Freddie“watches the house” before they sleep. It's not a gimmick-led character; it's one they fold into what they're already doing at home. That's how real traditions start.

The Countdown to Christmas Has Started

Pre-orders are now live on FreddieStar for a limited time, so shipping can be guaranteed before Christmas Eve. Once the order window closes, it stays closed until after the holidays.

Pre-order customers receive:

➔ Confirmed delivery in time for Christmas.

➔ The Gift Box is ready to wrap, no extra fuss.

➔ Access to Freddie before wider stock drops at standard pricing.

If Freddie is part of this year's plan, this is the moment to lock him in, not“check back later.”

From Storybook to Keepsake

Turning Freddie into a toy wasn't an afterthought. Kelly Alls has spent nearly 30 years running day nurseries and sitting eye level with children who cling to one soft thing when they're unsure. She knows the difference between a novelty plush and a comfort object that gets chosen every night.

So Freddie was built that way: friendly face, good to hold, no sharp edges, no fuss. He is there while the story is read, and he's there when the book shuts. Very straightforward. Very real.

A New Kind of Christmas Magic

This isn't a giant franchise rollout. There's no animated series, no cereal tie-in. It's one grandmother, one story, and one star that happens to land at the right time for families who want something that feels human again.

Freddie Star fits easily into that space: warm, not loud; reassuring, not preachy. A small reminder, sitting on a pillow or by a window, that somebody thought this through for a child who needed it.

About Granny Kelly

Kelly Alls, known as Granny Kelly, is a mother of five and grandmother with decades of experience in early childhood care and education. She has owned and managed children's nurseries for almost 30 years, shaping environments where children feel safe, seen, and able to play.

A Star for Christmas Eve is her debut book, a heartwarming Christmas story rooted in real-life questions children ask and the reassurance adults want to give. Freddie Star, both on the page and as a plush toy, embodies that promise.

Availability and Contact

Limited Time Pre-orders offer for the Freddie Star Gift Box and Freddie Star Plush Toy are open now at FreddieStar.

