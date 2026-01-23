Sam Barber 2026 The American Route Tour Tickets: Discounted With Promo Code CITY10 At Capitalcitytickets

MENAFN - GetNews)



Country music fans, the wait is over-rising star Sam Barber is hitting the road in 2026 with his highly anticipated The American Route Tour! Fresh off massive streams (over 2 billion globally), platinum hits like "Straight and Narrow," "Better Year," and "Indigo," plus his acclaimed 2025 EP Music for the Soul, Barber is delivering raw, heartfelt storytelling and gravelly vocals that blend traditional country grit with modern folk soul. At just 22, this Missouri native is captivating audiences with empathetic songwriting, acoustic-driven energy, and a powerful live presence that's selling out venues fast.

The tour kicks off right now with a two-night stand in Oxford, MS, and rolls through theaters, civic centers, and amphitheaters across the U.S. through early summer. Don't miss your chance to catch him live-especially local Raleigh fans eyeing the June 4 stop at Red Hat Amphitheater!

Why Sam Barber's 2026 Tour Is Unmissable

Sam Barber's live performances are electric-think stripped-back acoustics, full-band builds, and crowd singalongs that make every night feel personal and communal. His setlists spotlight fan favorites from Restless Mind and Music for the Soul, plus new material teasing his upcoming sophomore album. With openers like Bebe Stockwell, Waylon Wyatt, Wild Horses, Clover County, and Michael Marcagi on select dates, each show brings fresh energy and authentic Americana.

As the tour gains momentum (with some early dates already high-demand or waitlisted), secondary sources like CapitalCityTickets offer better availability and lower prices than primary sites for many stops.

Key 2026 The American Route Tour highlights include:



January 30: Oxford, MS – The Lyric Oxford (with Bebe Stockwell)

January 31: Oxford, MS – The Lyric Oxford (with Bebe Stockwell)

February 5: Salem, VA – Salem Civic Center (with Waylon Wyatt & Wild Horses)

February 6: Washington, DC – The Anthem (with Waylon Wyatt & Wild Horses)

February 7: Columbia, SC – Township Auditorium (with Waylon Wyatt)

March 12-13: Madison, WI – The Sylvee (multi-night run, with Clover County on select)

March 14: Waukee, IA – Vibrant Music Hall

March 19: Fort Wayne, IN – Clyde Theatre

March 20: Grand Rapids, MI – GLC Live at 20 Monroe

April 24: Indio, CA – Stagecoach Festival

May 7: Omaha, NE (La Vista area) – The Astro Amphitheater

May 8: Wichita, KS – Wave Outdoors

May 9: Little Rock, AR – First Security Amphitheater

May 14: Virginia Beach, VA – The Dome

May 15: North Charleston, SC – Firefly Distillery (or similar outdoor)

May 16: Huntsville, AL – Orion Amphitheater

May 23: St. Augustine, FL – St. Augustine Amphitheatre

June 4: Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater (a must for Triangle-area fans!)

June 5: Charlotte, NC area – Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre (or similar) June 6: Lexington, KY – (tour closer, venue TBA)

And more dates filling in-check for updates as the route expands!

Tips to Land the Best Deals on Sam Barber Tickets



Act now-opening weekends like Oxford are building buzz, and amphitheater shows (Raleigh, St. Augustine) move fast in summer.

Multi-night cities (Oxford, Madison) often have better availability on non-opening nights.

For outdoor venues, snag lawn/general admission early for the full experience. Monitor for added dates; the tour could expand as demand surges.

