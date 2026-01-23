Watauga Kabab N Kurry Expands Hours And Launches New Lunch Service, Authentic Buffet, And Full Bar In Watauga

MENAFN - GetNews)



Watauga Kabab N Kurry announces new lunch hours, an upcoming buffet, extended daily operating hours, and a full-service bar - offering authentic Nepalese and Indian cuisine with generous portions at reasonable prices in Watauga, Texas.

Watauga Kabab N Kurry, the beloved local destination for authentic Nepalese and Indian cuisine, is excited to announce its official launch of lunch service beginning November 1st. Located at 6801 Rufe Snow Dr., Suite #408, Watauga, Texas, the restaurant continues to elevate the dining experience for guests seeking flavorful dishes, warm hospitality, and exceptional value.

The expansion comes as part of the restaurant's ongoing commitment to providing customers with quality food, outstanding service, and a welcoming atmosphere. Known for its rich menu featuring classic Nepalese and Indian dishes, Watauga Kabab N Kurry offers dine-in, take-out, and delivery, ensuring that every customer can enjoy delicious, freshly prepared meals their way.

“We're thrilled to begin offering lunch service and expand our dining options,” said Prajwol Phaiju, owner of Watauga Kabab N Kurry.“Our mission is simple - serve great food with great value while giving the community a comfortable place to gather, relax, and enjoy authentic cuisine.”

Expanded Hours and Exciting New Features

Starting immediately, Watauga Kabab N Kurry will be open from 11:00 AM to 02:00 AM every day, making it one of the few restaurants in the area offering high-quality late-night dining.

In addition to the new lunch service, the restaurant is introducing several exciting features:

✔ Authentic Nepalese & Indian Cuisine

From aromatic curries to sizzling kababs and traditional Nepali specialties, the menu celebrates centuries-old flavors crafted with care and precision.

✔ Coming Soon: Buffet Service

Customers will soon be able to enjoy a full buffet experience - perfect for lunch crowds, families, and those wanting to sample a variety of dishes.

✔ Generous Portions at Affordable Prices

Watauga Kabab N Kurry remains committed to offering hearty servings at reasonable prices without compromising on freshness or quality.

✔ Outdoor Patio with Heating & Cooling

Guests can enjoy a spacious outdoor patio equipped with heaters, fans, and cooling mist - a comfortable environment all year long.

✔ Full-Service Bar Now Open

The new bar offers a complete selection of cocktails, spirits, beer, and wine, making it a great spot for evening outings, celebrations, and gatherings.

A Growing Culinary Family

Watauga Kabab N Kurry proudly operates alongside its sister restaurant, Irving Kabab N Kurry, located at 3111 W. Walnut Hill, Irving, TX 75038, continuing a tradition of authentic flavors and genuine hospitality across the Dallas–Fort Worth metroplex.

About Watauga Kabab N Kurry

Watauga Kabab N Kurry is a locally owned, family-friendly restaurant offering dine-in, take-out, and delivery services. Specializing in authentic Nepalese and Indian cuisine, the restaurant is committed to quality, comfort, and outstanding customer service. With extended hours, a full-service bar, a heated and cooled patio, and an upcoming buffet, Watauga Kabab N Kurry continues to serve the community with fresh flavors, generous portions, and a welcoming atmosphere.