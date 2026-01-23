Charleston Adventure Forest Expanded 2026 Experiences, Welcomes Chamber Partnerships

MENAFN - GetNews)



Charleston Adventure Forest expanded its outdoor adventure offerings this year, rolling out new attractions and programming designed to serve families, visitors, corporate groups, and educational organizations throughout the Lowcountry.

Lowcountry outdoor destination added new attractions, educational programming, and corporate event options. The park, located a few miles from historic downtown Charleston, grew significantly in recent years to become more than a zipline destination--it's now a full outdoor experience hub where people of all ages can connect through adventure, hands-on learning, and outdoor events.

What's Ahead for 2026

Charleston Adventure Forest's expanded lineup includes:



Enhanced zipline courses for both adults and children

A 65-foot climbing wall--the tallest in the Lowcountry--designed for everyone from first-timers to experienced climbers

Animal encounters featuring mini horses, goats, pigs, sheep, alpacas, and reptiles that support hands-on educational experiences for families and school groups

The Forge: a one, two or three-hour blacksmithing workshop where guests craft their own Charleston keepsake while learning heritage skills Expanded seasonal programming, including night zip experiences, holiday events, and themed camps

"We've been listening to what the community wants--meaningful outdoor experiences that work for families with visiting relatives, companies planning team outings, birthday parties, and schools looking for field trip destinations," said Kerry Hankinson, (manager). "Our goal is to be that go-to place where people can get outside, try something new, and make memories without leaving the Charleston area."

Meeting Growing Demand for Outdoor Event Spaces

In response to increased interest in outdoor gatherings and team-building activities, Charleston Adventure Forest now offers expanded options for corporate groups, nonprofits, schools, and private celebrations:



Customizable team-building programs tailored to group size and objectives

Tent and venue rental options for outdoor events and celebrations

Entertainment coordination (live music and other options available through preferred partners)

Catering services through local vendor partnerships Flexible outdoor spaces suitable for company retreats, group celebrations, and community gatherings

Partnership Opportunities for Chamber Members

Charleston Adventure Forest welcomes partnerships with Charleston Chamber members and regional businesses--including hotels, tour operators, restaurants, event planners, schools, and HR departments--interested in connecting their guests, clients, or employees to unique outdoor experiences.

Group packages and partnership arrangements are available. Contact the team to discuss options that fit your organization's needs.

About Charleston Adventure Forest

Charleston Adventure Forest (Charleston Zipline Adventures) is a Lowcountry outdoor adventure destination offering ziplining, climbing, animal encounters, blacksmithing workshops, and seasonal programming for families, schools, corporate teams, and visitors. Located near Charleston, the park creates opportunities for people to connect outdoors through adventure, education, and shared experiences.