Creative Concepts Landscapes Named One Of The Best Landscape Companies In Hamilton Readers' Choice Awards 2025

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Creative Concepts Landscapes project photo in Hamilton – 2025 Readers' Choice Award Winner"Creative Concepts Landscapes has been recognized as one of the Best Landscape Companies in Hamilton in the 2025 Readers' Choice Awards. The locally trusted company is known for large-scale landscape construction and design across the Hamilton region.

HAMILTON, ON - January 23, 2026 - Creative Concepts Landscapes has been named one of the Best Landscape Companies in Hamilton by the 2025 Readers' Choice Awards, reflecting the company's commitment to delivering high‐quality outdoor solutions for residential estates.

The annual awards program celebrates local businesses that earn recognition based on votes from community members. Creative Concepts Landscapes qualified for this distinction through demonstrated performance across landscape service offerings, project quality, and customer satisfaction.

The award acknowledges the company's expertise in landscape design and landscape construction, as well as its ongoing support of estate clients with services including estate landscape maintenance and luxury landscaping.

“This recognition underscores our team's work in crafting outdoor environments that align with client goals and property demands,” said Mike Voortman, Owner of Creative Concepts Landscapes.

Founded and operated in Hamilton, Creative Concepts Landscapes serves homeowners and estates across Hamilton, Ancaster, Burlington, Oakville and neighboring Ontario communities. The company focuses on comprehensive landscape projects that involve tailored design strategies, robust construction practices, and enduring property upkeep.

Key recent projects include tailored estate outdoor environments featuring coordinated plant design, structural stonework, and integrated hardscapes, completed throughout 2025.

About the Readers' Choice Awards 2025

The Readers' Choice Awards program invites community members to vote for local businesses across categories. Recognition as one of the Best Landscape Companies in Hamilton provides independent validation from consumers about regional business excellence.

More information on the awards is available at the official listing:

About Creative Concepts Landscapes

Creative Concepts Landscapes is a Hamilton‐based firm specializing in comprehensive outdoor services. The company's work ranges from conceptual site planning and tailored landscape design to full buildouts and long‐term property maintenance. Their portfolio emphasizes quality, lasting installations for residential estates and high‐end properties.

Learn more: