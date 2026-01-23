Local Concrete Of Mooresville Delivers Free Salt To Residents During Winter Storm 2026

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Local Concrete Company Delivers $2,500 Worth of Free Salt to Residents Ahead of Major Storm"Local Concrete of Mooresville spent over $2,500 delivering free salt to Iredell County residents ahead of a major winter storm. The company personally drove salt to homeowners' front doors and homeless shelters, refusing all donations. Shelters reported no other businesses or organizations offered help despite the dangerous forecast. Residents praised the company's generosity on Google reviews, calling it true community giveback.

Mooresville, NC - January 23, 2026 - As a major winter storm bears down on Mooresville, one local business stepped up when others stayed silent. Local Concrete of Mooresville spent over $2,500 purchasing and personally delivering free salt to homeowners and homeless shelters across the area, asking for nothing in return.

The company didn't just drop off supplies at a central location. They drove the salt directly to residents' front doors, free of charge, and refused all donations.

"I would personally like to thank you for the generosity and kindness you showed offering salt in time of need," wrote Robyn Mason in a Google review posted just hours after receiving her delivery.

What makes this story more troubling is what the company discovered while making deliveries. Multiple homeless shelters reported that no one else had offered assistance despite the dangerous storm forecast. For vulnerable populations without transportation or resources, the lack of community support was alarming.

"With the icy weather hitting Mooresville, this company truly showed what 'community giveback' means," wrote Lucas Mariely. "They posted about offering FREE salt to help residents stay safe and they 100% delivered."

The response was immediate. Toni Hickernell saw the Facebook post and reached out. "It was delivered in no time. They were so kind and gracious," she wrote.

Local Concrete of Mooresville is part of Local Concrete Contractor, a national concrete finishing brand. But this wasn't a corporate PR stunt. This was a local team using their own resources to protect their neighbors.

The company made no announcements to the press. They simply posted on Facebook, bought the salt, and started driving. No donation requests. Just action.

As temperatures drop and ice covers the roads, hundreds of Iredell County residents can walk safely to their cars, check their mail, and get to work because one business decided to do something.

The question residents are asking now: Where was everyone else?

For more information about Local Concrete of Mooresville, visit their website or Facebook page.