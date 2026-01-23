Tom Vukota Launches Official Websites To Share Thought Leadership And Market Perspectives

Tom Vukota, Founder and CEO of VCM Global Asset Management, today announced the launch of his official website, a new platform dedicated to sharing thought leadership in the financial industry and on market perspectives.

The website highlights Vukota's general insights on six core areas and is for educational and informational purposes only:



Venture Capital: Exploring trends shaping disruptive growth in AI, automation, and enterprise technology.

Real Estate: Examining how migration patterns and demographic shifts are influencing real estate markets.

Global Fintech and Payments: Analyzing developments in open banking and cross-border payment infrastructure.

Private Equity: Discussing characteristics of businesses with durable fundamentals and long-term value creation potential.

Public Markets: Sharing perspectives on valuation frameworks and disciplined market analysis. Case Studies: Highlighting illustrative outcomes, including workforce housing projects in Colorado.



“I started VCM to focus on areas often overlooked by traditional investors, where applying deep fundamental analysis and understanding secular trends could produce attractive risk-adjusted returns,” said Vukota.“With this new website, I'll share those insights directly with investors, entrepreneurs, and industry peers.”

The launch underscores Vukota's commitment to data-driven due diligence, disciplined risk management, and continuous innovation. Visitors to the site will find analysis on topics such as the integration of AI into enterprise systems, the rise of global payment infrastructure, and demographic forces shaping real estate demand.

For more information, visit Tom Vukota's official website.

About Tom Vukota

Tom Vukota is the Founder and CEO of VCM Global Asset Management. With over three decades of combined institutional and entrepreneurial experience, he has built a reputation for identifying undervalued opportunities, applying secular trend analysis, and delivering risk-adjusted returns across global markets.