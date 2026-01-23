The Grounds Guys Of Wichita Honored With Prestigious“Best Of Wichita” Gold Award

MENAFN - GetNews)



The Grounds Guys of Wichita - Jeff Baker, owner Local Landscaping Experts Earn Top Honors for Transforming Wichita's Outdoor Spaces

The Grounds Guys of Wichita is proud to announce that they have been awarded the prestigious "Best of Wichita" Gold Award, recognizing their exceptional service in landscaping and irrigation. This accolade highlights the company's commitment to quality and customer satisfaction in a region that increasingly values professional grounds care. As the demand for reliable landscaping services continues to grow, The Grounds Guys of Wichita stands at the forefront, providing the best landscaper Wichita has to offer.

“We are incredibly grateful to our dedicated team and our wonderful community for this honor,” said Jeff Baker, owner of The Grounds Guys of Wichita.“This award is a testament to the hard work and passion of our staff, who ensure that we deliver the best landscaping Wichita residents can ask for. We couldn't have achieved this without the unwavering support of our customers.”

The Grounds Guys of Wichita serves homeowners across Wichita and the surrounding communities, including Augusta, El Dorado, Maize, Goddard, Andover, and beyond. The company offers a comprehensive range of services, including landscape design, irrigation, and more, all tailored to meet the unique needs of each client.

Jeff Baker, a former patrol sergeant with the El Dorado Police Department, reflects on how becoming a franchise owner has allowed him to spend more quality time with his family while also providing opportunities to coach employees effectively.“My advice for anyone looking to succeed in business is to hit the ground running. Grow toward where you want to be, not where you are. Don't be cheap. Spend money to make money. Embrace the Code of Values so your lifestyle matches the way you run your business,” he shared.

Looking ahead, Jeff emphasizes his commitment to maturing as an owner and maintaining consistent growth within the company.“Receiving the 'Best of Wichita' Gold Award is a great honor for us. We have the ultimate team for irrigation and landscaping services, and we are excited to continue serving our community with excellence.”

For more information about The Grounds Guys of Wichita and their award-winning services, please visit .

About The Grounds Guys of Wichita

The Grounds Guys of Wichita is a locally owned and operated business providing professional landscaping and outdoor services since 2009. The company combines technical expertise with comprehensive service offerings to create and maintain beautiful, functional outdoor spaces for residential and commercial clients throughout the greater Wichita area. With specialized focus on irrigation systems, sod installation, and commercial irrigation alongside full-service landscaping, The Grounds Guys continues to earn its reputation for consistent excellence and professional service.