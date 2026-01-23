Shopping MERSCO Trampoline: Now Available Online At Walmart

Through Walmart marketplace online, American families can now easily purchase MERSCO Trampoline, the brand on a mission to“pilot bigger, bringing the trampoline park backyard”. After logging a 1,500 % single-day sales spike during Black Friday / Cyber Monday, MERSCO currently ranks among the top-performing trampoline brands on Walmart.

Results Confirm Positioning, Precisely Meeting Family Needs

“Our goal has always been to give families a backyard trampoline that is both safe and worthy of a home trampoline park,” said Patrick, marketing director of MERSCO.“The partnership with Walmart lets us deliver that promise at scale. The sales hit during Black Friday season proves a successful achievement of product-market fit.

Born from a mom's insight to bring the trampoline-park level experience safely home, MERSCO still lives“safety first, space for joy” 15 years on.

End-to-End Quality Control + In-House Manufacturing = Reliable Products

MERSCO oversees the entire production cycle, from R&D to final manufacturing in its own ISO9001 certified green factory, ensuring process consistency and stable quality. A closed-loop system that runs from lab testing to post-purchase feedback keeps every unit aligned with real-world family use.

“Real fun has to start with safety,” said MERSCO founder Ms.

Platform Power Drives Sustainable Growth

In early 2025, MERSCO enrolled in Walmart's“Star Seller Navigator” program and rapidly scaled under the marketplace's systematic support. Ahead of peak season, marketing team enacted strategies to

- Refresh product pages with gift-friendly holiday visuals

- Orchestrate on- and off-site marketing to build traffic early

- Leverage Walmart Fulfillment Services (WFS) for steady delivery

The coordinated push helped trigger the sales surge and secured MERSCO a top spot among Walmart's trampoline brands.

Walmart's unified online / offline network gives shoppers flexible paths to purchase-research and order online, or try the product in person at a local store. Today MERSCO's core channel is Walmart, supplemented by Amazon, TikTok Shop and other platforms.

Building on current success, MERSCO plans to expand to marketplaces in German, Britain, Australia, and more, while continuously enriching its product line. The full range is now live on Walmart and Amazon.

For more details, visit the MERSCO Walmart store:

About MERSCO

MERSCO is a trampoline specialist for bigger space, with mission to pilot bigger, bringing trampoline park backyard. The brand is dedicated to creating safe, professional-grade outdoor fun for kids of all ages. With 15+ years of manufacturing expertise, the brand redefines home trampolines through innovative design and rigorous quality control.