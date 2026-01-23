V Gautham Navada Joins Wordcamp Asia 2026 Organizing Team For Flagship Event In Mumbai

MENAFN - GetNews)



V Gautham Navada, Founder and Director of ForthFocus, has joined the organizing team of WordCamp Asia 2026 as one of eight organizers on the Sponsorship Team. The appointment marks a major milestone in a journey that began in 2011, when he first started using WordPress.

WordCamp Asia 2026, a flagship WordPress conference, will take place from April 9 to April 11, 2026, at the Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai. The event is expected to welcome over 3,000 attendees from more than 70 countries, bringing together developers, designers, entrepreneurs, educators, and contributors from across the global WordPress ecosystem.

For Gautham Navada, the appointment marks a significant milestone in a journey that began in 2011. From an early WordPress user to a speaker, sponsor, community organizer, and now an official organizer of one of the world's largest WordPress conferences, his path reflects a long-term commitment to WordPress, open-source technology, and community building.

Over the years, he has spoken at multiple WordCamps across India, sponsored several WordCamps in India, and sponsored one WordCamp Masaka 2025 in Africa. His professional journey has remained closely tied to WordPress, both as a technology platform and as a global open-source ecosystem.

In addition to his global WordCamp involvement, V Gautham Navada is the co-founder of the WordPress Udupi Community and Meetup Group, a regional WordPress initiative based in coastal Karnataka, India. Under his leadership, the community recently completed a successful WordPress Campus Connect program that empowered over 300 students across coastal Karnataka, introducing them to WordPress, open-source contribution, digital careers, and community participation. The initiative has been recognized by WordPress Central as a meaningful step toward strengthening grassroots open-source education in India.

He steps into the organizer's seat as part of the Sponsorship Team for WordCamp Asia 2026, working alongside seven other organizers to manage sponsor outreach, partnerships, and funding operations for the event.

"This is a deeply humbling moment for me," said V Gautham Navada. "I started using WordPress in 2011 without ever imagining that one day I would be part of the organizing team of a flagship WordCamp. From speaking at WordCamps and sponsoring WordCamps to now helping organize WordCamp Asia 2026, this feels like a full-circle journey."

As an entrepreneur and technologist, V Gautham Navada is known for building ForthFocus into a global digital solutions company with expertise across branding, web design and development, hospitality technology, and digital marketing. Founded in 2015 and based in Kundapura, Karnataka, India, ForthFocus operates internationally and works with both Indian and global clients.

His appointment as an organizer also represents a formal contribution under ForthFocus's Five for the Future pledge, through which the company dedicates time and leadership effort to the WordPress ecosystem.

"Open source has shaped my career and my company," he added. "This is not just a personal milestone. It is part of ForthFocus's Five for the Future commitment. Organizing WordCamp Asia 2026 through the Sponsorship Team is our way of contributing time and strategic effort to the ecosystem that enabled our growth."

Gautham Navada is known in the WordPress community as a speaker, sponsor, community organizer, and technology entrepreneur who actively supports open-source initiatives, knowledge sharing, and grassroots ecosystem development. His involvement in the WordPress Udupi Community, Campus Connect initiatives, and now the WordCamp Asia 2026 organizing team strengthens his role as a thought leader in the global WordPress ecosystem.

"This opportunity is about strengthening the WordPress ecosystem, empowering contributors, and ensuring that the next generation continues to benefit from open-source technology."

With this milestone, V Gautham Navada continues to deepen his involvement in the global WordPress ecosystem as an open-source advocate and community-focused technology entrepreneur.

About V Gautham Navada:

V Gautham Navada is an Indian technology entrepreneur and open-source community leader. He is the Founder and Director of ForthFocus, a digital solutions company working across branding, web design and development, hospitality technology, and digital marketing. A long-time WordPress user since 2011, he founded ForthFocus in 2015 and is based in Kundapura, Karnataka, India.

Navada has spoken at multiple WordCamps, sponsored WordCamps in India, and sponsored WordCamp Masaka 2025 in Africa. He is also the co-founder of the WordPress Udupi Community and Meetup Group and has led Campus Connect initiatives introducing students to WordPress and open-source contribution. He actively supports the WordPress ecosystem through community programs and ForthFocus's Five for the Future pledge.

About WordCamp Asia 2026:

WordCamp Asia 2026 is a flagship WordPress conference bringing together the global WordPress community. The event will be held from April 9 to April 11, 2026, at the Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai. It will host over 3,000 attendees from more than 70 countries and feature talks, workshops, contributor sessions, and networking opportunities focused on WordPress, open-source technology, and the future of the web.