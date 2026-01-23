403
Abu Dhabi Welcomes Russia-Ukraine-US Talks
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ABU DHABI, Jan 23 (KUNA) -- UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed on Friday welcomed the UAE's hosting of trilateral talks between Russia, Ukraine and the United States in Abu Dhabi.
Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed was quoted by the UAE's official news agency (WAM) as hoping that these talks would produce concrete steps toward ending a nearly-four-year crisis that resulted in immense humanitarian suffering.
He added that hosting these talks reflects the international community's confidence in the UAE's leading role and its steadfast approach of backing peace and transforming challenges into meaningful opportunities for the peoples of both countries and the wider region.
He also spoke highly of US President Donald Trump's efforts in facilitating these talks, reinforcing stability, and advancing the political track.
The UAE official boasted that the UAE maintains well-established partnerships with all three parties, reflecting enduring engagement and strategic cooperation, enabling the country to play a trusted role in hosting dialogue at a time when serious and responsible diplomacy is most needed.
The trilateral talks kicked off in Abu Dhabi earlier in the day and are scheduled to last over two days, as part of ongoing efforts to promote dialogue and resolve the crisis. (end)
