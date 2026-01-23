403
French FM Tackles Regional Issues With Iraq's KRG PM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) PARIS, Jan 23 (KUNA) -- French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Noel Barrot spoke yesterday with Masrour Barzani, the Prime Minister of Iraq's Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos.
The French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs said, in a statement on Friday, that the two sides discussed several regional issues, including the situation in Syria.
"They called on all the parties to de-escalate immediately, protect all civilians, and implement the ceasefire deal that allows for the integration of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and provides guarantees to Kurds in Syria.
"They reaffirmed the priority importance of the fight against Daesh," according to the statement.
They also discussed the political situation in Iraq following the legislative elections held on November 11, 2025.
"During their conversation minister Barrot applauded the special ties between France and the autonomous region of Iraqi Kurdistan," the statement added. (end)
mb
