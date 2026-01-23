LV Petroleum Opens First Bojangles Of 2026 In Las Vegas

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Leading Chicken Franchise Helps Drive Company's Multi-Brand Expansion Strategy

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LV Petroleum LLC is proud to announce the grand opening of its fourth Bojangles restaurant in Las Vegas, located at the corner of Paradise Road and Harmon Avenue. The location officially opened its doors on January 21, 2026, continuing the company's rapid expansion of the beloved Southern-style chicken and biscuits concept throughout the Las Vegas Valley.

This latest opening is part of LV Petroleum's aggressive growth strategy, with 20 Bojangles locations under contract for the Las Vegas territory. The Paradise and Harmon location joins three other successful Bojangles restaurants already serving the community.

"The momentum we're seeing with Bojangles in Las Vegas has been incredible," said Guy Madmon, co-founder and COO of LV Petroleum. "Opening our fourth location in such a short time frame speaks to the strong demand for this brand in our market. With 20 locations secured for this territory, we're committed to making Bojangles a household name in Las Vegas, and the community response has been outstanding."

The new restaurant features Bojangles' signature menu items, including the Cajun Filet Biscuit Combo, Sausage Egg & Cheese Biscuit Combo, and Bacon Egg & Cheese Combo, along with the brand's famous made-from-scratch buttermilk biscuits and perfectly seasoned chicken.

Val Amiel, co-founder and CFO of LV Petroleum said, "Each new Bojangles location we open reinforces our commitment to bringing quality dining options to communities across Las Vegas."

The location will serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, offering both dine-in and take-out options for guests.

"We have additional locations in various stages of development, including an innovative concept at The LINQ Hotel & Casino that will feature a full bar and live band entertainment – a first for the Bojangles brand," said Jeanette Davis, Senior Vice President at LV Petroleum.

The successful rollout of Bojangles across Las Vegas has been supported by LV Petroleum's experienced leadership team. "Our operations team has done an outstanding job executing this expansion," said Kris Roach, COO of LV Petroleum. "The coordination and attention to detail required to open multiple locations while maintaining our high standards is a testament to our team's dedication."

Sebastian Velis, VP of Operations at LV Petroleum, added, "We're focused on ensuring every Bojangles location delivers the same exceptional experience our customers have come to expect. From site selection to staff training, we're building a foundation for long-term success in this market."

LV Petroleum continues to roll out additional Bojangles locations strategically across the Las Vegas Valley, with plans to complete the full 20-unit buildout in the coming years.

About LV Petroleum:

LV Petroleum is a leading developer and operator of travel centers, convenience stores, and quick-service restaurants throughout the United States, with 77 travel center locations, 180 QSR/FSRs and 30 convenience stores. Headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, LV Petroleum operates 34 Franchise brands including Bojangles, Arby's, Sbarro, Jimmy John's, Checkers & Rally's, Starbucks, Charley Philly Steaks, Dunkin, and Sonic, among others, as well as TravelCenters of America (TA) locations. The company is committed to providing exceptional services, innovative solutions, and memorable experiences for travelers and local communities alike.

About Bojangles:

Founded in 1977 in Charlotte, North Carolina, Bojangles is known for its distinctive Southern-style chicken, made-from-scratch buttermilk biscuits, and signature sides. The brand has built a loyal following across the Southeast and is rapidly expanding into new markets nationwide.

