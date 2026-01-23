JET365 Jet Card Program Focused On Flexibility, Transparency, And Guaranteed Access

Photo Courtesy of: Bombardier Global 8000 Media Gallary

MIAMI, Jan. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JET365 announced the launch of its Jet Card program, a deposit-based private aviation offering designed to provide clients with flexible aircraft access, transparent pricing, and guaranteed availability without long-term ownership or multi-year commitments.

The Jet Card operates on a prepaid deposit model, allowing clients to fund an account and draw down balances as flights are completed. The program is structured to support a range of travel needs, from occasional leisure trips to frequent executive and corporate travel, without restricting clients to a single aircraft category or usage pattern.

JET365 offers three deposit tiers: $150,000, $300,000, and $500,000. Funds are immediately available for flight usage and may be applied across multiple aircraft categories, depending on trip requirements. Pricing is structured on an all-inclusive hourly basis and excludes additional charges such as taxi time. Deposits are fully refundable at any time.

“Our Jet Card gives clients what they actually want: premium aircraft, flexible access to any jet category, and fixed pricing without being stuck on older, beat-up airframes and interiors like fractional programs. Our safety standards are second to none, and we've built a true member community that gets top-tier treatment-private dinners, high-profile events, and access bigger providers reserve only for their top 1%. We deliver private aviation and a Members Jet Card the way it should be, and that won't change,” said Alessandro Figliano, Chief Executive Officer of JET365.

Availability under the Jet Card is determined by tier level, with higher tiers offering expanded access during peak travel periods. Most flights can be booked within 48 to 72 hours, depending on route, region, and aircraft type. The program supports travel throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Caribbean, Alaska, Hawaii, and international destinations.

In addition to individual clients, the Jet Card is structured to support corporate travel programs. JET365 offers customized deposit arrangements and pricing for companies with higher travel volumes or complex requirements, including policies governing aircraft selection, executive travel coordination, and simultaneous itineraries. Detailed reporting is available to assist with accounting and internal travel management.

All flights arranged through the Jet Card are operated by third-party carriers that meet established industry safety benchmarks, including ARGUS, Wyvern, and IS-BAO standards. JET365 provides 24/7 flight coordination and concierge support, managing operator selection, trip logistics, and compliance oversight.

“The goal is to remove friction from private flying while maintaining consistency and control,” Figliano said.“Clients want clarity on pricing, access they can rely on, and a structure that adapts as their travel needs change.”

The launch reflects continued demand for alternatives to fractional ownership and traditional jet card programs, as private aviation clients increasingly prioritize liquidity, flexibility, and predictable access.

About JET365

JET365 is a private aviation brokerage providing on-demand charter services, Jet Card programs, and aircraft sales and acquisition support. The company offers access to a global network of aircraft and operators, serving individual, corporate, and enterprise clients worldwide. JET365 works exclusively with operators that meet recognized safety and operational standards and provides 24/7 flight coordination and concierge services.

