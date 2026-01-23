DEADLINE IN DEFT CLASS ACTION: Robbins LLP Reminds Defi Technologies Inc. Stockholders Of The Pending January 30, 2026 Lead Plaintiff Deadline

What is the case about? Robbins LLP reminds stockholders that a class action was filed on behalf of all investors who acquired DeFi Technologies Inc. during the class period because the Company allegedly misled investors regarding its business prospects.

Company: DeFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: DEFT), formerly known as Valour Inc., purports to be a technology and digital asset treasury (“DAT”) company that develops exchange traded products in Canada that synthetically track the value of a single decentralized finance (“DeFi”) protocol-that is, a set of standards and rules that govern a system of lending, borrowing, and trading a cryptocurrency-or a basket of DeFi protocols.

What is the class period? May 12, 2025 – November 14, 2025

What are the allegations? According to the complaint, defendants failed to disclose that: (i) DeFi Technologies was facing delays in executing its DeFi arbitrage strategy, which at all relevant times was a key revenue driver for the Company; (ii) DeFi Technologies had understated the extent of competition it faced from other DAT companies and the extent to which that competition would negatively impact its ability to execute its DeFi arbitrage strategy; (iii) as a result of the foregoing issues, the Company was unlikely to meet its previously issued revenue guidance for the fiscal year 2025; and (iv) accordingly, defendants had downplayed the true scope and severity of the negative impact that the foregoing issues were having on DeFi Technologies' business and financial result.

Plaintiff alleges that on November 14, 2025, DeFi Technologies issued a press release reporting disappointing financial results for the third quarter of 2025. Among other items, DeFi Technologies reported a revenue decline of nearly 20%, falling well short of market expectations. The Company also significantly lowered its 2025 revenue forecast, from $218.6 million to approximately $116.6 million, and attributed this reduction to“a delay in executing DeFi Alpha arbitrage opportunities previously forecasted due to the proliferation of [DAT] companies and the consolidation in digital asset price movement in the latter half of 2025.” Concurrently, DeFi Technologies announced that Defendant Newton would leave his role as CEO and assume an advisory position. Following these disclosures, DeFi Technologies' stock price fell $0.40 per share, or 27.59%, over the following two trading sessions, to close at $1.05 per share on November 17, 2025

