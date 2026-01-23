Iowa Native Chad Sellers' Legacy Lives On With The Release Of Posthumous EP 'In A Heartbeat'

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- The family and creative community of late Nashville songwriter and producer Chad Sellers (1978–2023) honor his enduring legacy with the release of In A Heartbeat, a posthumous EP available now. Before his passing from a heart condition in August 2023, Sellers began work on his debut folk-Americana EP-an intimate collection exploring love, struggle, and faith. In a powerful act of community, his family and closest collaborators completed the project in his honor.

LISTEN TO IN A HEARTBEAT HERE.

“My favorite thing about writing with Chad was his refusal to settle,” says songwriter Fran Litterski.“He'd fight to make every line in the song great, and I respected that so much.”

The EP's first single,“Bird On A Wire,” uses the simple image of a bird above the noise to explore freedom, presence, and perspective. Co-written with Camden West and Neil Cooper, the track serves as a reminder to choose moments over constant motion. The second release,“If I Were The Wind,” features Sellers' final recorded vocal, completed in a deeply personal collaboration with his eldest son, Gavin Sellers. Co-written with William Beckmann and produced by Adam Sickler, the track stands as both a farewell and a promise-carrying Sellers' voice forward through the next generation.

The focus track,“Kids Of Your Own,” reads like a letter from the future-written with humor, honesty, and quiet weight. It traces ordinary moments into the profound realization of how fast time moves and how love grows, serving as a message Chad left for his children to carry forward.

“Chad and I met in a writer's room-brought together by third parties who cast our fates into the same song net,” shares producer Adam Sickler.“Looking back at the number of songs recorded and the authenticity Chad brought to each session, I realize how much we all benefited from his collaboration... RIP Chad Sellers.”

On January 13, Nashville's Rusty Nail hosted a tribute show honoring Chad's life and legacy, bringing together friends, collaborators, and fans to celebrate the music he left behind.

Chad's legacy spans Contemporary Country, Texas Country, Americana, Pop, and Christian music, with credits across artists including Don Louis, Bryan Ruby, Anderson Daniels, Shellem Cline, and more. He also formed notable creative partnerships with David Ross (Founder of MusicRow Magazine) and songwriter Fran Litterski (Wyatt Flores, Danielle Bradbery).

Born in Des Moines, Iowa, Sellers lived a life defined by curiosity and relentless drive. A former sponsored marathoner, entrepreneur, English major, and published poet, he moved to Nashville with his family in 2018 and quickly became a trusted voice in the songwriting community.

Chad is remembered for his creativity, generosity, and the countless lives he lifted up-a legacy that continues in every song he left behind. In A Heartbeat is the project he didn't get to finish in life, but the one that now carries his voice forward.

In A Heartbeat EP Tracklist:

Bird On A Wire (Chad Sellers, Camden West, Neil Cooper)

When I Grow Up (Chad Sellers, Alyjaye Jardine)

If I Were The Wind (Chad Sellers, William Beckman)

Kids Of Your Own (Chad Sellers, Bryan Ruby, David Ross)