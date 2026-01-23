Custom Auto Expert Gecovey Coffman Discusses Transmission Problems in HelloNation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AMARILLO, Texas, Jan. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- How do drivers know when those minor changes in their vehicle's performance signal a bigger issue? A HelloNation article featuring Gecovey Coffman of Coffman Customs offers valuable guidance on identifying early transmission problems before they escalate into costly repairs.

The article explains that many drivers delay addressing shifting issues because they seem minor or temporary at first. Slight delays at stoplights or subtle gear hesitation can be easy to ignore. However, the piece emphasizes that these are often the first transmission warning signs. According to the article, waiting too long to respond can allow wear and tear to accelerate inside the system, leading to avoidable damage.

The HelloNation feature points out that Amarillo's high temperatures can make matters worse. In hotter climates, transmission fluid can break down faster due to heat exposure. Once the fluid loses its ability to lubricate properly, it puts extra strain on internal parts. Over time, that added stress can create friction, wear, and eventual failure, especially in vehicles that spend time in traffic or tow heavy loads.

Readers will also find practical tips for spotting shifting issues that warrant attention. The article describes symptoms such as slipping gears, delayed responses, or unusual noises like grinding or whining. These signs are often misunderstood or dismissed, but the article underscores that they're usually early indicators of transmission problems. Addressing them during routine maintenance can prevent more serious issues down the line.

Transmission warning signs are not limited to just mechanical problems. The article details how many modern systems depend on electronic sensors and control modules. Malfunctions in these components may create intermittent problems that are harder to trace without professional diagnostics. This highlights the importance of having both the mechanical and electronic sides of the transmission evaluated when issues arise.

Another key insight from the article is how different driving habits impact the life of a transmission. For example, short commutes with frequent stops and starts can prevent the system from warming up fully, which puts stress on components in a different way than long hauls or towing. Regardless of the use, the piece reinforces that checking the condition of transmission fluid can reveal early wear. A burnt smell or darkened color may indicate overheating or friction damage.

The HelloNation article helps drivers understand that early repairs don't always mean major work. Many issues stem from small leaks, worn seals, or contaminated fluid. By recognizing these early transmission warning signs, drivers have a better chance of resolving problems before they affect vehicle safety or reliability. Waiting too long, however, can lead to more expensive and time-consuming repairs.

As the article notes, routine inspections and a close look at maintenance history can also provide useful information. Skipped fluid services or the use of incorrect transmission fluid can contribute to early breakdowns. Understanding what has or hasn't been done helps technicians like Gecovey Coffman make informed recommendations that address the root cause, not just the symptoms, of shifting issues.

For drivers in Amarillo and similar climates, the article provides a timely reminder that transmission problems often start quietly. Attention to early signs like slipping gears, delayed shifts, and fluid changes can make the difference between a simple fix and a costly rebuild. The advice helps owners maintain better performance, safety, and long-term reliability.

The article, When Your Transmission Needs a Second Look, features insights from Gecovey Coffman, Custom Auto Expert of Amarillo, TX, in HelloNation.

