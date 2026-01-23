In-Home Health Care Expert Shireeta Benjamin-Cosom of Bristol Shares What Families Should Know About Home Health Agencies in HelloNation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BRISTOL, Pa., Jan. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Is choosing a home health agency as simple as picking from a hospital's list? That question is explored in a HelloNation article featuring Shireeta Benjamin-Cosom of We C.A.R.E. Home Health Agency in Bristol, PA. The article explains why informed decisions about care at home require more than convenience and familiarity.

Many families believe that all agencies provide similar services. But home health care is often confused with non-medical care. A home health agency delivers licensed clinical care, while non-medical services focus on daily tasks like bathing or cooking. When someone needs wound care or IV infusion, selecting the right provider becomes essential.

Shireeta Benjamin-Cosom emphasizes that not all agencies are equipped for high acuity care. Some conditions, such as those requiring tracheostomy management or post surgical recovery, demand trained nurses and strong clinical oversight. Choosing an agency without that capacity increases the risk of complications.

Another area of confusion is Medicare certification. A Medicare-certified agency meets federal standards and can provide covered services when eligibility is met. However, even among Medicare-certified agencies, the depth of skilled care can vary. Families should ask about clinical training, supervision, and experience with complex cases.

The article also warns against assuming discharge planners always recommend the best fit. While hospitals may offer lists of options, the final decision rests with the family. It's important to ask how well the home health agency handles specific needs like IV infusion or high acuity care.

Skilled home health also involves real clinical judgment. Nurses managing post surgical recovery don't just follow checklists; they assess changes, coordinate with physicians, and adjust care plans as needed. This level of care supports better outcomes and reduces hospital readmissions.

Communication plays a critical role. A skilled home health team acts as a link between the patient, doctor, and caregivers, ensuring that updates are shared and care stays on track. This coordination is a key reason why some agencies consistently outperform others in patient recovery.

Families who take the time to understand what a home health agency actually provides are better prepared to make the right choice. The article stresses that not all agencies offer the same level of service, even when they appear similar on paper.

The article, What Most People Get Wrong About Home Health Agencies, features insights from Shireeta Benjamin-Cosom, In-Home Health Care Expert of Bristol, PA, in HelloNation.

About HelloNation

HelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with trusted professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative“edvertising” approach that blends educational content and storytelling, HelloNation delivers expert-driven articles that inform, inspire, and empower. Covering topics from home improvement and health to business strategy and lifestyle, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.



Patrick McCabe

...







A photo accompanying this announcement is available at