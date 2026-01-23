H. Gerstner & Sons Celebrates 120 Years Of American-Made Heritage In Dayton

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- H. Gerstner & Sons, the Dayton -based maker of heirloom wooden chests, proudly celebrates 120 years of continuous American craftsmanship. Founded in 1906, Gerstner remains family-owned and continues to design and hand-build its products in the same city where the company first opened its doors more than a century ago.

In an era when so much manufacturing has moved overseas, Gerstner has stayed rooted in Dayton. Every USA-made Gerstner chest carries the marks of skilled hands, time-honored techniques, and materials chosen for longevity. These are products built for daily use, built to age beautifully, and built to be passed from one generation to the next.

“Reaching 120 years is a rare milestone, especially for a family-owned manufacturer that still builds in the same city where it all began. We are proud to continue proving that American craftsmanship is not only alive, but thriving.” Scott Campbell, President, Gerstner & Sons.

To commemorate this milestone, Gerstner will introduce a 120th Anniversary medallion permanently installed on select USA-made products produced during the 2026 production year. The medallion is a subtle but enduring tribute to the company's history and to the craftspeople who continue to shape each piece.

The 120th Anniversary medallion will appear on the following USA-made products produced in 2026:

.Aficionado Travel Bar: Model 1403CB – handcrafted portable travel bar for storing spirits and glasses.

.Retro Chest: Model 1805 – Classic-sized Retro Chest, ideal for knives, treasures, valuables, and collections.

.Classic Chest: Model 2007 – Handmade Classic Chest, versatile storage for tools, collectibles, jewelry, and more.

.Classic Base: Model B2104 – The Classic Base adds additional storage and versatility to the Classic Chest.

.Collectors' Chest: Model 2009 – Collector's Chest designed for secure, organized storage with heirloom quality.

.Journeyman Chest: Model 2610 – Journeyman Chest with a larger assortment of drawers for tools and essentials.

.Pro-Series Chest: Model 2613 – Pro-Series Chest built for those who need professional tool organization.

.Pro Series Base Chest: Model B2705 – Pro-Series Base Chest that expands storage capacity.

.Pro Series Roller Cabinet: Model R3007 – Pro-Series Roller Cabinet for mobile and organized storage.

.120th Anniversary Coasters

“This anniversary is a thank you to the generations of craftspeople who have worked at Gerstner, and to the customers. The 120th medallion that is on our special anniversary edition pieces is a small detail with deep meaning. It represents 120 years of staying true to our values, our city, and our commitment to building products the right way.”

For 120 years, Gerstner has remained committed to doing things the right way rather than the easy way. From the factory floor in Dayton to workshops, homes, and studios around the world, Gerstner chests continue to serve makers, professionals, collectors, and enthusiasts who value quality that endures.

This anniversary celebrates more than a number. It honors a company that has never stopped building, never stopped improving, and never stopped believing that American craftsmanship still matters.