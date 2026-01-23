CURREX® Attends 2026 PGA Show And Is Featured On Golf Channel

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- CURREX, a sport-specific insole brand engineered by sports scientists, recently attended the PGA Show, where the brand showcased its performance insoles engineered to support the specific movement demands of different sports. During the event, CURREX featured its GOLFPROTM and PICKLEBALLPROTM insoles and was highlighted on Golf Channel as part of its accessories segment.

At the show, CURREX spotlighted GOLFPROTM, an insole designed specifically for the biomechanics of the golf swing and the physical demands of walking the course. Unlike generic insoles, GOLFPROTM is engineered to support rotational movement, balance, and stability throughout each phase of the swing.

“GOLFPROTM isn't just another insole - it's built specifically for golf,” said the Steve Robinson, Chief Growth Officer.“With Dynamic Arch TechnologyTM, it helps distribute weight more evenly, improve balance, and support a more consistent swing path.”

Key features of GOLFPROTM include Dynamic Arch TechnologyTM to support natural movement and weight distribution, a deep heel cup and Super Grip surface to help keep the foot secure inside the shoe throughout the swing, and targeted shock-absorbing cushioning under the heel and forefoot to help reduce foot fatigue, allowing golfers to play longer and recover faster.

CURREX also showcased PICKLEBALLPROTM, its pickleball-specific performance insole designed for quick lateral movement, stability, and all-day comfort, reflecting the brand's continued expansion across fast-growing sports categories.

CURREX products were featured on Golf Channel during its PGA Show accessories coverage, highlighting insoles as a simple yet effective gear upgrade for golfers. Swapping insoles takes just minutes, but many golfers report noticing the difference quickly - particularly during the back nine and while spending extended time on their feet.

Beyond on-course performance, PGA Show attendees experienced the comfort benefits firsthand while walking the show floor throughout the day, reinforcing CURREX's focus on performance support both on and off the course.

CURREX's presence at the PGA Show underscores the brand's ongoing commitment to developing sport-specific solutions that help athletes feel better, move better, and stay active longer.

About CURREX®

CURREX® is a leading sport-specific insole brand, engineered to support natural movement and athletic performance. Designed by sports scientists and trusted by athletes across multiple sports, CURREX insoles are built to reduce fatigue, improve comfort, and enhance performance - step after step. CURREX® is a brand of Foundation Wellness, a leading provider of innovative foot health and performance solutions.