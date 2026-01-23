Hats, Horses, High Style: Inside Fashion Friday At Dubai's Most Stylish Race Day

Elaborate costumes, signature headpieces, and an electric environment marked the Fashion Friday event which unfolded at Meydan racecourse on January 23. While some of the best horses battled it out on the tracks, fashionistas left no stone unturned - arriving in a dazzling array of colours, textures, and standout looks.

Some donned intricate fascinators and other chose more understated headpieces to make a statement. Those who arrived without hats had an opportunity to try on some of the creations at the millinery exhibition at Concourse 3.

Recommended For You Is 'GTA 6' delayed after explosion scare at Rockstar's Edinburgh studio?Redha Al Ansari Exchange introduces a complete digital receipt and e-signature system at its branches

Here are some glimpses from the day:

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Guests were welcomed in style as two stilt-walking performers greeted arrivals at the entrance, dressed in elaborate floral gowns and matching headpieces that instantly added colour and energy to the celebrations.

The millinery exhibition, which opened earlier this month, showcased standout creations by designers from around the world. Pieces by milliners such as Bee Smith, Victoria Charles, Kim Fletcher, Evelyn McDermott, Lisa Tan, Sahar Millinery and Sarah Cant drew fashion enthusiasts eager to admire the craftsmanship up close.

Jewellery designer Zozo Kahramana arrived in full regalia with her black and white polka dot gown, self-designed jewelry and matching hat. She also carried a custom made Judith Leiber bag with horses on it to the event to make a splash

For Dubai-based milliner Evelyn McDermott, presenting her work in her home city was especially meaningful. She shared that this year's collection included a few vintage-inspired pieces created specifically for the Dubai World Cup.

The event also catered to families, with pop-ups from popular eateries, a free children's play area and a variety of activities. Many visitors brought their children along to enjoy the cool evening weather while watching the horses race.

Adding to the festive mood, a live musician performed near the lobby, her music drifting through the venue as guests made their way towards the trackside action.

Fashion statements were everywhere. One expectant racegoer stood out in a white off-shoulder gown that highlighted her baby bump, complemented by a custom-made headpiece. The event welcomed fashionistas from all walks of life to make themselves feel seen and heard.

Meanwhile, for 6-year-old Hind, the evening was a novel experience. Arriving in her golden mukhawra and traditional jewellery, she attended the event with her aunt Alyaziah. The duo spent time trying out some of the headpieces on display at the exhibition.

For others, the event was the perfect stage to debut bold millinery designs, including an elaborate hat featuring a striking black-and-white bow that drew plenty of attention.

Many families settled in for the evening by laying out picnic mats, taking part in prediction games and enjoying the racing action up close, rounding off a night that blended fashion, sport and community spirit.