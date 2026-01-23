UAE Expresses Condolences To Mozambique Over Flood Victims
The UAE has expressed its sincere condolences and solidarity with the Republic of Mozambique over the victims of floods caused by heavy rainfall, which resulted in a number of deaths and injuries and caused substantial damage.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) conveyed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, and to the government and people of Mozambique over this tragedy, wishing a speedy recovery to the injured.
