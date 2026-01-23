UAE Expresses Condolences To Mozambique Over Flood Victims

The UAE has expressed its sincere condolences and solidarity with the Republic of Mozambique over the victims of floods caused by heavy rainfall, which resulted in a number of deaths and injuries and caused substantial damage.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) conveyed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, and to the government and people of Mozambique over this tragedy, wishing a speedy recovery to the injured.

Recommended For You Is 'GTA 6' delayed after explosion scare at Rockstar's Edinburgh studio?Redha Al Ansari Exchange introduces a complete digital receipt and e-signature system at its branches

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.