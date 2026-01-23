Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
UAE Expresses Condolences To Mozambique Over Flood Victims

UAE Expresses Condolences To Mozambique Over Flood Victims


2026-01-23 02:28:00
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times)

The UAE has expressed its sincere condolences and solidarity with the Republic of Mozambique over the victims of floods caused by heavy rainfall, which resulted in a number of deaths and injuries and caused substantial damage.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) conveyed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, and to the government and people of Mozambique over this tragedy, wishing a speedy recovery to the injured.

Recommended For You Is 'GTA 6' delayed after explosion scare at Rockstar's Edinburgh studio? Redha Al Ansari Exchange introduces a complete digital receipt and e-signature system at its branchesRedha Al Ansari Exchange introduces a complete digital receipt and e-signature system at its branches

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

MENAFN23012026000049011007ID1110642445



Khaleej Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search