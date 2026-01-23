Patrick Reed Seizes Halfway Lead At Dubai Desert Classic

Patrick Reed produced a flawless round of 66 to earn into a one-shot lead at the Dubai Desert Classic.

The American has a great track record around Emirates Golf Club, finishing as runner-up in 2023 and in the top ten last year.

Reed began the second round just four shots adrift of overnight leader Francesco Molinari, but he was soon level with the Italian after two birdies and an eagle on his front nine.

Two more birdies came at the first and third to reach nine under before parring his way home for a blemish-free 66.

He sits one clear of Englishman Andy Sullivan, who carded the joint lowest round of the week with a brilliant seven-under 65.

"The game felt good. Kind of went out there and gave myself a lot of good looks, good opportunities and only missing one green today, that definitely helps," Reed said.

"You're able to do that around this type of golf course, you're able to shoot a number and I was lucky enough to see a couple putts go in early and it just went from there.

"The golf course is definitely a little bit more gettable in the morning, especially a day like today because the greens are a little bit more receptive."

Mikael Lindberg, who has not missed a cut since the Nexo Championship in August, continued his rich vein of recent form by closing the gap on Reed to one.

The Swede birdied three of his first four holes to climb to eight under, but successive bogeys from the first set him back.

He returned to seven under with a birdie at the third, only to drop shots at the sixth and eighth to slip back.

Sullivan kickstarted his tournament with four straight birdies from the third before adding another at the ninth to reach the turn in 30.

A sixth birdie of the day propelled him to seven under, only to go bogey-birdie-bogey from the 12th to stall him momentum.

Another dropped shot at the 16th could have derailed the 38-year-old, but Sullivan birdied the 17th before a stunning second shot into the last set up a closing eagle to jump up to eight under.

Italian pair Molinari and Andrea Pavan were one shot back, while Denmark's Nicolai Højgaard birdied five holes on the back nine for a bogey-free 67 to sit in solo fifth at six under.

Race to Dubai Rankings delivered by DP World leader Jayden Schaper carded a 68 to finish at five under alongside fellow South African Hennie du Plessis, Lindberg and Finland's Oliver Lindell and defending champion Tyrrell Hatton.

World number two Rory McIlroy is seven strokes off the pace on two-under for the tournament.

McIlroy, bidding for his fifth title in the tournament, birdied the 18th to stay just about in touch heading into the weekend.

The Masters champion signed for a 68, five shots better than his opening round.

"If I go out there tomorrow, maybe in slightly better conditions in the morning and post a low one, then I'll be right in the mix come Sunday," said McIlroy.