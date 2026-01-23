Magnitude 5.1 Earthquake Hits Southern Iran At 10Km Depth

An earthquake of magnitude 5.1 struck southern Iran on Friday (January 23), the National Seismic Network of the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) recorded.

The quake struck at 3.18pm UAE time.

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the quake had a depth of 10km.

