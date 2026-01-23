Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Magnitude 5.1 Earthquake Hits Southern Iran At 10Km Depth

Magnitude 5.1 Earthquake Hits Southern Iran At 10Km Depth


2026-01-23 02:27:30
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times)

An earthquake of magnitude 5.1 struck southern Iran on Friday (January 23), the National Seismic Network of the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) recorded.

The quake struck at 3.18pm UAE time.

Recommended For You Is 'GTA 6' delayed after explosion scare at Rockstar's Edinburgh studio? Redha Al Ansari Exchange introduces a complete digital receipt and e-signature system at its branchesRedha Al Ansari Exchange introduces a complete digital receipt and e-signature system at its branches

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the quake had a depth of 10km.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

MENAFN23012026000049011007ID1110642439



Khaleej Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search