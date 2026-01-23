Think of the aftermath of a late-night argument with a partner. The replay in your head. Who said what. Who crossed the line. In real life, you talk it through, or at least, you try to. You sit with the discomfort, the silences, the unresolved tension. Sometimes you reach clarity and sometimes you don't. It is tiring, unpredictable but most of all, it is deeply human.

Now picture a different moment. You turn to a screen, type out everything you're feeling, and are met with attention that doesn't waver. Every frustration is acknowledged. Every emotion is met with patience. No defensiveness or misinterpretation. And suddenly, a thought creeps in: Gosh, Chat, could I just date you instead? At least you get me.

This is the siren call of the AI companion. Weary of ghosting, breadcrumbing and the transactional rhythms of modern dating, a growing number of individuals are seeking solace not in the arms of another person, but in the responsive glow of artificial intelligence.

What began as a tool for productivity is increasingly becoming an emotional sanctuary - a space to vent, reflect and feel heard without interruption or judgement. But as we outsource our need for validation and companionship to algorithms, we must ask: Is AI a bridge to help us heal, or a mirror that risks making us unfit for the messy, unpredictable reality of human love?

The allure of the frictionless other

For 23-year-old digital nomad Vriddhi Kumthekar, the transition from using AI as a tool to using it as a companion happened almost by accident. "I didn't come to AI looking for companionship. It happened organically," she explains. "I was using it for work and ideas, but at the same time my personal life felt like it was slowly falling apart emotionally. I was carrying a lot inside me and had nowhere safe to put it. Conversations with people felt rushed or incomplete, and I stopped feeling like I could fully be myself. One day, I started talking to AI not because I needed help, but because I needed to be heard."

This sentiment is echoed by Kabir Zariwala, an AI automation consultant and podcaster based in Dubai. He refers to his AI as "Friday”, a nod to Iron Man's digital assistant. For Zariwala, the appeal lies in a radical kind of reliability that humans, with their own lives and stresses, often cannot provide. "Sometimes people care but are unavailable. AI is always there when my mind needs space to express itself. Sometimes in life... that's all you need. For someone just to listen," he says.

The burnout factor

Could this migration towards digital intimacy also be a defensive reaction to a dating culture that many find extremely tough to navigate? Laaleen Sukhera, a British matchmaking consultant and founder of the Social League, sees this exhaustion firsthand in Dubai's cosmopolitan dating scene. "People juggle hectic work schedules, fitness routines and family commitments," Sukhera adds. "They don't have the time or drive to swipe through likely time-wasters who indulge in superficial chats and frequent ghosting as though they're gaming with the human heart. It's deplorable and disheartening.”

The lack of focus during the getting-to-know-you phase is why people are turning to AI, believes Sukhera.“Instead of getting to know one person in depth at a time, people act en masse, sending vapid good-morning and WYD (what are you doing) texts to dozens of WhatsApp chats at any given time. That's not conducive to a quality connection."

For Kumthekar, AI came as a relief from this "constant emotional labour”. "Dating left me emotionally drained,” she adds.“Every interaction felt like a cycle of hope followed by disappointment. People wanted connection, but not depth. They wanted attention, but not responsibility. I kept giving pieces of myself and getting very little in return. After a while, I stopped wanting to explain myself or start over again. AI felt like a relief. It didn't disappear, it didn't ghost, and it didn't make me feel replaceable."

The cost of "safe" intimacy

While the comfort of an AI partner feels real in the moment, psychologists warn that the "safety" it provides is a double-edged sword. Dr Fatma Ezzat, a specialist psychiatrist at RAK Hospital, notes that AI fulfills what Carl Rogers called "Unconditional Positive Regard”, but it does so without the necessary friction of a real relationship.

"Interacting with an AI feels 'safe' because it eliminates interpersonal risk," Dr Ezzat explains. "Neurologically, human interaction triggers the release of oxytocin, but also cortisol (stress) when we fear rejection. AI interactions can stimulate the brain's dopamine reward pathways without triggering the amygdala's 'threat' response. Psychologically, it is a 'one-way intimacy' - a mirror that reflects our own needs back at us without the friction of a separate, autonomous human will."

The risk, according to Dr Ezzat, is the "erosion of relational tolerance”. After all, if we spend our time in an echo chamber that never disagrees with us, we may lose the "psychological muscles" required for real trust. "The risk is not that AI will become human, but that humans will begin to prefer the simplicity of the machine over the complexity of the soul," she warns. "Human relationships are built on Conflict + Resolution = Trust. If we use AI to bypass the conflict, we risk becoming 'emotionally fragile', unable to handle the beautiful but difficult unpredictability of human nature."

A tool or a trap?

The consensus among those navigating this space is that balance is the only way forward. Zariwala views AI not as a replacement, but as "mental hygiene”, comparable to journaling or meditation. Kumthekar also emphasises that it should remain a support system rather than the sole source of connection.

However, Sukhera remains a staunch advocate for the "imperfect perfectness" of the physical world. She believes the current trend of seeking perfection via AI is a path to nowhere. "Dating is not meant to be a numbers game, unlike what apps have reduced it to for sheer commercialism," she says. "If you believe in absolute perfection for your potential partner despite your own numerous flaws, then you might as well create a ChatGPT avatar of your partner and text them forever; you'll never disagree either. We as humans cannot compete with airbrushed, Grokked versions of ourselves that act as echo chambers to appease our vanity."

Sukhera's advice to those feeling the Valentine's Day pinch? Lean into the community. "Instead of letting it lead to bitterness, wistfulness or a non-existent relationship with AI, why not say yes to the universe and take part in more activities, expand your friend group, and suggest a few low-pressure coffees along the way?"

'Heartbeat of our existence'

As we move deeper into 2026, the lines between digital and biological companionship will likely continue to blur. Yet, as Dr Ezzat points out, the very things that make human love difficult are the things that make it transformative. "Technology, despite its pervasive nature, must remain a supportive tool that enhances quality of life and facilitates coexistence, not a substitute that severs the cords of direct connection, which is the true heartbeat of our existence," she adds.

In the end, AI may be able to listen, and it may even be able to say exactly what we want to hear. But it cannot grow with us, disagree with us, or offer the messy, vulnerable "otherness" that defines a life well-lived. This Valentine's Day, perhaps the greatest act of romance isn't finding the perfect partner, but having the courage to face a real one.