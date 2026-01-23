Dubai's RTA Unveils Mural-Painted Bridge, 4Km Cycling Tracks In Al Quoz

A pedestrian and cycling bridge with an artistic design spanning 45 metres, is now open to the public on Al Manara Street in Al Quoz. Three integrated mobility hubs have also been introduced, alongside 4 kms of dedicated tracks for pedestrians, cyclists and soft mobility modes.

A few selected streets in the area will also be transformed into pedestrian urban spaces during Al Quoz Arts Festival this weekend.

These are all parts of a package of infrastructure projects aimed at enhancing connectivity and strengthening transport integration in Al Quoz Creative Zone, Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) said on Friday.

RTA, which is a member of the Higher Committee of Al Quoz Creative Zone, noted the“area offers a fully integrated ecosystem that supports all stages of the creative process, from design and production to exhibition and marketing, while providing affordable live-work opportunities.”

Al Quoz Creative Zone also features dedicated venues for hosting events, and high-quality public spaces designed to encourage walking and active travel.“These elements shape a distinctive urban identity and reinforce the area's position as a year-round destination for cultural, educational and recreational experiences,” RTA added.

Aesthetic bridge

The bridge is wrapped by panels of mural paintings.“It incorporates aesthetic design elements that are fully aligned with the zone's identity and built environment,” noted RTA. It measures 45 metres in length, 5.5 metres in width, and stands 6 metres high, and includes two access ramps, each extending 210 metres.

The three mobility hubs, meanwhile, were built alongside pedestrian and cycling tracks spanning a total of 4 km.

“These initiatives enhance connectivity between Al Quoz Creative Zone, Onpassive Metro Station, and Al Quoz Bus Station, supporting seamless and efficient multimodal movement,” said RTA, adding the project is part of Dubai's master plan for developing pedestrian pathways across the emirate.

The project introduces flexible urban spaces designed to host artistic events and cultural festivals, enabling the temporary closure of selected streets and their transformation into pedestrian-only urban oases during events.“Among these is Al Quoz Arts Festival, scheduled for 24 and 25 January, organised by Alserkal Avenue in strategic partnership with Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture),” RTA continued.

Urban mobility efficiency

Mattar Al Tayer, RTA director-general and chairman of the Board of Executive Directors, said the projects will help reduce reliance on private vehicles while enhancing urban mobility efficiency.

“The project also advances the 20-Minute City concept by encouraging residents and visitors to adopt environmentally friendly soft mobility modes. It contributes to creating a sustainable, healthy, and low-carbon urban environment through the expansion of green spaces, while supporting economic activity and unveiling new investment opportunities.”

Hala Badri, director-general of Dubai Culture, added:“The completion of soft mobility and transport integration projects will further enhance the zone's appeal.

“(We remain) committed to activating the area through high-impact initiatives and programmes that support innovators and highlight opportunities within the city's cultural and creative industries. These efforts align with our focus on investing in young talent and consolidating Dubai's role as a global hub for the creative economy.”