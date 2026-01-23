Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Turkiye's Exports To Syria Jump Almost 70% In 2025

2026-01-23 02:26:51
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Istanbul: Turkiye's exports to Syria rose almost 70 percent Year over Year in 2025.

Turkiye's exporters assembly said that Syria's political change in the end of 2024 reflected positively on trade between the two sides.

Exports to Syria amounted to $1.514 billion in 2024 and jumped by almost 70 percent to reach $2.568 billion in 2025.

The Peninsula

