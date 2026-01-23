Ishan, Suryakumar Lead India Through Pressure Chase Against New Zealand

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Vishnu Prasad KS | The Peninsula

Raipur: India continued their dominant run in the T20 series, defeating New Zealand in the second match to take 2-0 lead. A brilliant innings from Ishan Kishan, followed by a composed finish from skipper Suryakumar Yadav and Shivam Dube, ensured India chased down a challenging target of 209 with ease.

After losing both openers cheaply to slump to 6 for 2, Ishan and Suryakumar produced a masterful 122-run partnership that steadied the innings. Ishan played the aggressor, scoring 76 off 32 balls, while Suryakumar rediscovered his form with a fluent half-century. Suryakumar went on to score 82* from 37 balls, with Dube contributing 36* off 18 deliveries, both remaining unbeaten as India completed the chase losing just three wickets.

New Zealand had earlier posted 208 for 6 after a strong start from their openers. They dominated the powerplay and maintained a high run rate, with contributions from the middle and lower order helping them cross the 200-run mark.