Newly Listed Atlas Critical Minerals Corporation (NASDAQ: ATCX) Gains Following Ringing Opening Bell

The Company announced its listing January 13th.

From the news

Marc Fogassa, CEO and Chairman of Atlas Critical Minerals, commented:

Atlas Critical Minerals controls more than 218,000 hectares of mineral rights representing one of the largest critical minerals portfolios among publicly traded companies. The Company's diversified asset base spans rare earths, nuclear-grade graphite, uranium, and an expanding revenue-generating iron ore operation. The Company's mineral properties are in Brazil - a country known to have the world's second-largest deposits of rare earths after China.

Key Portfolio Highlights

Dual Rare Earths Strategy: The Alto do Paranaíba Rare Earths Project features high-grade conglomerate-hosted mineralization with surface samples up to 28,870 ppm TREO (Total Rare Earths Oxide), drilling intercepts including 12 meters at an average of 5,961 ppm TREO, and a 28% Magnetic Rare Earths Oxide MREO-to-TREO ratio. The Iporá Rare Earths Project holds ionic clay mineralized deposits with MREO recovery rates exceeding 60% for critical permanent magnet rare earths elements.

Nuclear-Grade Graphite Confirmed: Malacacheta Graphite Project achieved 99.9995% carbon purity in independent U.S. laboratory testing, qualifying for the ultra-premium nuclear graphite market which has been reported to command $25,000-$35,000 per tonne - a 10-15x premium over standard battery-grade graphite normally commercialized in the $2,000-$2,400 range per tonne.

Strategic Uranium Portfolio: 143,725 hectares across 39 mineral rights some of which are strategically positioned adjacent or close to areas restricted by Brazil's government because of high uranium potential. Brazil ranks among the world's top ten countries in uranium reserves, offering significant exploration upside in an underexplored jurisdiction. The Company is actively evaluating these areas in anticipation of potential regulatory changes in Brazil.

Revenue-Generating Operations: The Company's Rio Piracicaba Iron Ore Project commenced revenue-generating operations in late November 2025, with iron ore shipments now being transported six days per week to a contracted third-party processing facility for conversion into sinter feed. This capital-light operating model is expected to provide near-term cash flow to contribute towards corporate costs including exploration activities for the critical minerals project portfolio.

Rare Earths: Dual-Project Strategy

The Company's rare earths portfolio encompasses 53,939 hectares across 33 mineral rights in Minas Gerais and Goiás states.

The Alto do Paranaíba Project, located in Minas Gerais state, comprises 21 mineral rights covering 27,737 hectares with conglomerate-type formations rich in rare earths and containing titanium as potential commercial byproduct. Geological surface sampling demonstrated results as high as 29,870ppm for TREO. From a total of 809 samples analyzed - 608 samples exceeded 1,000 ppm TREO and 121 samples exceeded 3,000 ppm TREO. Initial drilling of 11 holes totaling 144 meters confirmed near-surface mineralization including DHTI-001 with 12 m at 5,961 ppm TREO and DHTI-002 with 6m at 7,729 ppm TREO. A technical report prepared by SGS under the guidelines of Item 1300 of Regulation SK ("SK 1300 Technical Report") on the Alto do Paranaíba Project was filed with the SEC on August 14, 2025.

The Iporá Project, located in Goiás state, comprises 12 mineral rights covering 18,615 hectares targeting ionic clay deposits. Drilling intercepts include DHIP-0006 at 8m at 2,071 ppm TREO and 775 ppm MREO, with a peak 1-meter interval of 3,822 ppm TREO and 1,803 ppm MREO. Metallurgical testing achieved MREO recovery exceeding 60%, HREO recovery of 55%, and yttrium recovery of 63%. An SK 1300 Technical Report prepared by SGS on the Iporá Project was filed with the SEC on October 3, 2025.

Graphite: Nuclear-Grade Quality Confirmed

The Malacacheta Graphite Project comprises 1,258 hectares in Minas Gerais state. An initial SGS-authored SK 1300 Technical Report was filed with the SEC on August 14, 2025 ("Graphite Technical Report"). Comprehensive characterization of graphite concentrate samples from the Malacacheta Project sent to American Energy Technologies Company (AETC), a U.S. laboratory specializing in graphite, achieved the remarkable level of 99.9995 wt.% carbon purity through thermal purification - meeting stringent nuclear-grade specifications without the use of halogen gases. Additionally, the samples' post-purification BET surface area of 0.89 m2/g placed the material on par with leading deposits including premium Chinese flake graphite from Qingdao province. AETC's conclusion The Graphite Technical Report was updated to include the results of such metallurgical studies and filed with the SEC on November 12, 2025.

Uranium: Strategic Positioning for Growth

The Company's mineral rights with potential for uranium mineralization span 143,725 hectares across 39 mineral rights in Bahia, Ceará, Goiás, Piauí, Pará, and Tocantins states in Brazil. As energy demand from data centers supporting AI revolution and other advanced computing applications outpaces traditional sources, nuclear energy is expected to play an increasingly important role. Growing interest in small modular reactors to power the data centers at remote locations further supports robust long-term market demand for uranium. The U.S. currently imports most of its uranium from Russia, Kazakhstan, and Canada, while nuclear energy already provides 20% of U.S. electricity. Atlas Critical Minerals is well positioned to benefit from potential Brazilian legislative reform and ongoing Western efforts to diversify uranium supply chains.

Iron Ore: Early Revenue Generation

The Company's Rio Piracicaba Iron Ore Project, located in Brazil's renowned Iron Quadrangle area, commenced revenue-generating operations in late November 2025. An SK 1300 Technical Report on this project demonstrated resources of 7,852,912 tons at 32% Fe average grade, with metallurgical testing demonstrating the ability to concentrate the material using magnetic separation techniques to 64.8% sinter feed product, a premium-product range. Under a strategic partnership with an independent third-party operator, the Company's iron ore is mined and delivered to a nearby processing facility for conversion into sinter feed. Atlas Critical Minerals receives revenues from the raw iron ore sales with values per tonne based on a percentage of the Platts IODEX 62% Fe pricing and protected with a pre-determined floor minimum.

