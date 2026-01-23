Calgary Health Foundation Commits $1 Million To Expand Bariatric Care With Assisted Living Alberta

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A partnership between Calgary Health Foundation and Assisted Living Alberta will see acute care hospital beds freed up for patients with critical requirements and appropriate, continuing care spaces created for Calgarians with complex weight-related care needs

Calgary, Alberta, Canada, Jan. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calgary Health Foundation has committed $1 million to Assisted Living Alberta (ALA) to fund the expansion of specialized bariatric care services at two Calgary locations, Carewest Garrison Green and Carewest Sarcee. The investment will not only release acute care beds back into the system but also ensure Albertans living with severe obesity receive long-term, continued rehabilitation and community discharge assistance when they need it.

“This partnership represents an important step forward in addressing a growing and complex care need. We are grateful to Calgary Health Foundation for this commitment which will improve access to safe and enhanced access to bariatric care for Albertans,” says Dr. Sayeh Zielke, Executive Chair, Assisted Living Alberta Board of Directors.“This reflects a strong partnership with health foundations that advances our organization's priority to ensure Albertans receive care in the most appropriate setting.”

There is a growing demand for specialized bariatric spaces. This project will help meet this need.

At Garrison Green, funding will be used to upgrade seven existing bariatric spaces to ensure they are more current, accessible, and better equipped to meet the needs of residents requiring specialized bariatric equipment.

At Sarcee, funding will support the addition of a new bariatric bed as well as enhancements to the site which will further support safe transfers, personal care, and rehabilitation activities.

Improvements will support medically stable clients requiring ongoing rehabilitation and complex discharge planning, enabling faster and safer transitions from acute care settings to appropriate community-based care.

“We are proud to support this initiative with Assisted Living Alberta and Carewest. By investing in optimized continuing care spaces for bariatric patients, we can ensure they receive care in a setting designed to meet their needs, which will relieve pressure on hospitals. This funding will free up acute care beds and contribute to reduced wait times-so more patients can access the care they need, when they need it.” Paul Rossmann, President and CEO, Calgary Health Foundation.

This investment marks ALA's first major philanthropic partnership, reflecting a shared commitment between ALA, Carewest, and Calgary Health Foundation to improve care and quality of life for patients with complex needs.

“By increasing bariatric capacity at Garrison Green and enhancing supports at Sarcee, more patients will be able to transition safely from hospital to community-based settings sooner. This will help reduce unnecessary hospital stays and improve patient flow across the system,” says Barb Kathol, Chief Operating Officer, Carewest.

The upgrades are expected to be in place at Carewest Garrison Green by summer 2026 and at Carewest Sarcee by fall 2026.

A formal on-site event will be planned for fall 2026 to further highlight the upgrades. More information will be shared closer to the date.

About Assisted Living Alberta

Assisted Living Alberta (ALA) provides Albertans with access to a comprehensive, holistic system of assisted living with a full range of wrap-around services, including medical and non-medical supports, continuing care homes, home care, community care, and social services. ALA is focussed on delivering care more effectively and consistently across the province by enhancing home and community services, expediting access to supportive living environments and continuing care homes, and ensuring Albertans and their caregivers are well-informed.

About Carewest

As Calgary's largest public care provider of its kind and one of the largest in Canada, Carewest operates 14 locations aimed at helping people live more independent lives. Our spectrum of care is available to adults of all ages and includes long-term care, mental health care, alternate level of care, rehabilitation and recovery services, and community programs and services. We pride ourselves on our ability to change with the community's needs and we do our best to predict what those needs may be in the future. We believe as strongly in responsiveness, evolution and growth as we do in our, history, foundation and experience.

About Calgary Health Foundation

Calgary Health Foundation is a community-based charity raising funds to advance healthcare across our city. We find opportunities to invest in excellence across the entire healthcare system and offer more firsts for care providers and patients, all to enhance outcomes and improve lives. givehealth

Attachment

An example of a specialized bariatric care space

