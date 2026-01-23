Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
US Says It Has Formally Withdrawn From The WHO

US Says It Has Formally Withdrawn From The WHO


2026-01-23 02:09:22
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) The United States announced on Thursday that it had formally withdrawn from the World Health Organization (WHO). This content was published on January 23, 2026 - 12:27 2 minutes Keystone-SDA
However, the WHO has still not received the $260 million (CHF205 million) in arrears owed by Washington, which would legally validate the withdrawal.

The WHO has“failed to urgently approve reforms”, said the Department of Health and the State Department. Earlier last year, US President Donald Trump announced that he had set in motion a one-year process to withdraw from the organisation, which he accuses of having been too close to China during the pandemic.

The WHO had recently explained that the 1948 agreement between the United States and the WHO provides not only for one year's notice but also for the payment of all financial contributions due. A legal official pointed out that there were still“arrears”. These have not been paid“to our knowledge”, a spokesman for the institution told Swiss News Agency Keystone-ATS on Thursday.

