No Special Prosecutor For Crans-Montana Disaster

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) There will be no special prosecutor to investigate the New Year's Eve fire in Crans-Montana, in which 40 people died and more than 100 were injured, the Valais cantonal public prosecutor said on Friday. This content was published on January 23, 2026 - 13:50 1 minute Keystone-SDA
“The competent public prosecutor's office met on January 19 to evaluate the request of one of the parties for an extraordinary prosecutor, but it determined that there is neither objective nor legal reason to grant this request,” reads the note signed by cantonal public prosecutor Beatrice Pilloud.

The central office of the Valais public prosecutor's office, which is in charge of the file, is deemed competent and enjoys“full confidence” on the part of the public prosecutor's office.

