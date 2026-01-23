No Special Prosecutor For Crans-Montana Disaster

“The competent public prosecutor's office met on January 19 to evaluate the request of one of the parties for an extraordinary prosecutor, but it determined that there is neither objective nor legal reason to grant this request,” reads the note signed by cantonal public prosecutor Beatrice Pilloud.

The central office of the Valais public prosecutor's office, which is in charge of the file, is deemed competent and enjoys“full confidence” on the part of the public prosecutor's office.

+ Crans-Montana fire bar had safety issues for years

Adapted from Italian by AI/ts