Dynamic Pricing Of Swiss Ski Tickets Criticised

Once a year, the foundation scrutinises the price models of 11 ski resorts from Arosa Lenzerheide to Engelberg Titlis, Gstaad and Zermatt. Five did not provide any information on the price cap, the foundation stated in a press release on Friday.

According to the analysis, the areas without a transparent price cap include Chäserrugg, Engadin St. Moritz, Engelberg Titlis, Flims Laax and Zermatt. According to the foundation, inflated prices often have to be paid there on peak days, which is a particular burden for families who cannot go to the slopes during the week.

With dynamic price models, the prices for ski tickets are variable. As a rule, they cost less the earlier they are booked or the lower the demand on a given day. On the other hand, prices rise, for example, when many people are expected on the ski slopes.

This content was published on Dec 16, 2025 The average prices for fun on the slopes in the third week of February 2026 have risen by 6%, according to a study.

The Consumer Protection Foundation has already criticised the problem of transparency on previous occasions. So-called hidden price increases have also been criticised. For example, Gstaad (+CHF20/$25 to CHF69), Crans-Montana (+CHF20 to CHF59) and Belalp (+CHF17 to CHF68) have massively increased their minimum prices compared to last season.

The Arosa Lenzerheide region, where the minimum price was reduced by CHF1 to a low CHF28, was a positive development, it said. And Flims Laax lowered it by CHF6 to CHF53. On the other hand, the Aletsch Arena (+CHF2 to CHF83) and Belalp (+CHF3 to CHF74) slightly raised their maximum prices.

At numerous ski resorts, the minimum prices for a day ticket are around CHF50. Whether and how many tickets are offered at the lowest rates remains unclear, however, according to the consumer protection organisation.

“Dynamic prices must not lead to consumers systematically having to pay inflated prices and not being able to understand price developments and purchase conditions,” says Sara Stalder, managing director of the foundation. Minimum and maximum prices must be disclosed so that they can be compared, she said.

In areas with flexible prices, there also needs to be fair refund conditions without additional chargeable insurance, she added. The Aletsch Arena, Chäserrugg, Crans-Montana, Engadin St. Moritz, Gstaad and Zermatt do not offer refunds or ticket exchanges in the event of an accident or illness or if skiing is restricted.

Adapted from German by AI/ts