Farming Accidents In Switzerland Caused 22 Deaths In 2025

On average between 2016 and 2025, just under 28 people died while working on farms, the Swiss Council for Accident Prevention in Agriculture and the Agriss Foundation said on Friday. With 22 fatal accidents, the number for 2025 was below the average.

The youngest accident victim died at the age of eight – the child was trapped in a part of a building. Seven of the victims were already of retirement age, according to the statement.

Four people died in 2025 harvesting timber. They were hit by trunks or tree parts, the report added. Many of the fatal accidents occurred in connection with vehicles or machinery. In three cases, third parties were killed in road accidents involving tractors.

The advisory centre and Agriss base their data on media and police reports, as there is no obligation to report agricultural accidents. Agriss monitors occupational health and safety on farms.

Adapted from German by AI/ts