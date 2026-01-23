Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Farming Accidents In Switzerland Caused 22 Deaths In 2025

Farming Accidents In Switzerland Caused 22 Deaths In 2025


2026-01-23 02:09:19
Alternative Headline:
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Twenty-two people lost their lives in agricultural accidents last year, three fewer than in the previous year. The fatalities included one child and seven people of retirement age. A striking number of people died while working in forests. This content was published on January 23, 2026 - 16:02 2 minutes Keystone-SDA
  • Deutsch de Im letzten Jahr sind vier Personen bei Forstarbeiten gestorben Original Read more: Im letzten Jahr sind vier Personen bei Forstarbeiten gest

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

On average between 2016 and 2025, just under 28 people died while working on farms, the Swiss Council for Accident Prevention in Agriculture and the Agriss Foundation said on Friday. With 22 fatal accidents, the number for 2025 was below the average.

The youngest accident victim died at the age of eight – the child was trapped in a part of a building. Seven of the victims were already of retirement age, according to the statement.

Four people died in 2025 harvesting timber. They were hit by trunks or tree parts, the report added. Many of the fatal accidents occurred in connection with vehicles or machinery. In three cases, third parties were killed in road accidents involving tractors.

+ Record number of fatalities on Swiss roads

The advisory centre and Agriss base their data on media and police reports, as there is no obligation to report agricultural accidents. Agriss monitors occupational health and safety on farms.

Adapted from German by AI/ts

MENAFN23012026000210011054ID1110642260



Swissinfo

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search