Solothurn Honours Edna Politi, A Filmmaker Shaped By Exile, Memory And Resistance

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Lebanese-born, Geneva-based filmmaker Edna Politi is the first non-Swiss to be chosen as guest of honour of the most important event of the Swiss film scene, highlighting her singular look at the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. This content was published on January 23, 2026 - 14:00 10 minutes

As an online editor at the Portuguese department who is in charge of SWI swissinfo's culture coverage, I work as reporter, editor, art & film critic, while also coordinating freelance collaborations. Born in São Paulo, Brazil, I studied Film and Economics but made a career in journalism in several capacities (reporter, editor, international correspondent) before moving to documentary films, as developer and producer, and then to visual arts (in art publishing and as a curator). I joined SWI swissinfo in 2017, where I could bring all this broad experience to the coordination of our cultural section.



More from this aut Portuguese Departm

Deutsch de Solothurn ehrt Edna Politi: eine Filmemacherin geprägt von Exil und Widerstand Read more: Solothurn ehrt Edna Politi: eine Filmemacherin geprägt von Exil und Wider

Last year was full of good surprises for Edna Politi. Le Quatuor des Possibles (The Quartet of the Possibles), her 1992 documentary about a quartet by the avant-garde composer Luigi Nono was chosen as one of the 1,000 films in UNESCO's World Heritage list. Her first three films, For the Palestinians, an Israeli Witnesses (1974), Like the Sea and its Waves (1980), and Anou Banou, or the Daughters of Utopia (1983) have been restored and will be shown in a retrospective at Solothurn.

When asked how she felt about being the first person with an immigrant background to be the guest of honour at the Solothurn Film Days, she said she was surprised – but honoured.“I was taking this homage as a Genevan, for I've been living in this city for more than 40 years,” she told Swissinfo a few days before the opening of the festival.“The festival has shown my work since I am a Swiss resident, but the funny thing is that I'm not a Swiss citizen – at least not yet.”