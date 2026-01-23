How Ignoring Gender In Drug Development Hurts Women's Health - SWI Swissinfo.Ch
In this episode of 'The Swiss Connection'External link science podcast our healthcare journalist Jessica Davis Plüss investigated why sex and gender have been ignored in drug development and why this is so hard to change.
Although women accountExternal link for 70% of chronic pain patients, 80% of pain studiesExternal link are conducted only on men or male mice. Men still dominate many clinical trials for diseases that disproportionally affect women.
Rarely are study results broken down by sex and gender and reported publicly. When they are, differences in the efficacy and safety for men and women are rarely considered in the approval and prescribing information for drugs.
The situation is changing in Switzerland. The country has revised its clinical trials law to ensure more gender balance in research and it also announced its first full professor in gender medicine at the University of Zurich.
But progress around the world has been hitting roadblocks.
Join Jessica Davis Plüss on the new season of 'The Swiss Connection'External link for a discussion about the role of sex and gender in drug development.
Find out more about the 'The Swiss Connection' science podcast and our other Swiss podcasts in English here, on Apple PodcastsExternal link, or SpotifyExternal link.
This content was published on Sep 13, 2024 Sex and gender are rarely considered in drug development. There's now a movement, including in Switzerland, to change this.Read more: Drugmakers are finally making medicine for
