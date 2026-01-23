Palestine's Abbas, Brazil's Lula Talk Peace Plan

MENAFN - Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Brazil's President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas spoke by phone on Thursday (22). According to the Brazilian president's office, they exchanged information on the ongoing peace plan. Lula also consulted Abbas on the region's reconstruction prospects and reiterated Brazil's commitment to peace in the Middle East.

The conversation took place the same day U.S. President Donald Trump launched the“Peace Council,” a group of invited countries to oversee actions in the Gaza Strip.

Lula was invited by Trump but has not yet decided whether to join the council. So far, the group includes the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, and Morocco, among other nations.

