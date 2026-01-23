Palestine's Abbas, Brazil's Lula Talk Peace Plan
The conversation took place the same day U.S. President Donald Trump launched the“Peace Council,” a group of invited countries to oversee actions in the Gaza Strip.
Lula was invited by Trump but has not yet decided whether to join the council. So far, the group includes the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, and Morocco, among other nations.
Read more:
Platform proposes ethical narrative on Palestine
Translated by Guilherme MirandaRicardo Stuckert/Brazil Presidency
The post Palestine's Abbas, Brazil's Lula talk peace plan appeared first on ANBA News Agency.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment