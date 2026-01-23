BB Biotech: Preliminary Full-Year 2025 Results And Dividend Proposal
|
BB BIOTECH AG
/ Key word(s): Annual Results/Dividend
Media release as of January 23, 2026
BB Biotech AG reports the following preliminary and unaudited figures for 2025:
Full-year 2025: BB Biotech shares delivered a strong total return of +34.2% in CHF, +37.0% in EUR and +53.7% in USD (including the CHF 1.80 dividend paid in March 2025). This compares with a gain of +33.4% in USD for the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index, resulting in a share price outperformance of +20.3% in USD. NAV performance amounted to +26.5% in CHF, +27.8% in EUR and +44.8% in USD for the year. BB Biotech reported a full-year net profit of CHF 578 mn in 2025, compared to a net profit of CHF 76 mn in 2024.
Fourth quarter 2025: BB Biotech shares delivered a strong total return of +24.0% in CHF, +26.1% in EUR and +24.6% in USD, clearly outperforming the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index, which gained 17.1% in USD over the quarter. NAV performance for the quarter amounted to +20.4% in CHF, +21.0% in EUR and +21.0% in USD. BB Biotech reported a net profit of CHF 472 mn in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to a net profit of CHF 60 mn in Q4 2024.
Premium/Discount: BB Biotech's share price closed FY 2025 at a 10.8% discount to NAV in CHF, narrowing materially from the 15.2% discount recorded at year-end 2024. This reflects a partial recovery in investor sentiment following strong performance in 2025, while volatility in the biotech sector remains elevated.
Dividend proposal: The Board of Directors will propose a regular dividend of CHF 2.25 per share at the Annual General Meeting on March 19, 2026, reflecting a 5% yield based on the average December 2025 share price. This proposal is consistent with the dividend policy adopted in 2013 and reflects BB Biotech's disciplined approach to balance shareholder returns with reinvestment into the long-term growth opportunities of the biotech sector.
A review of BB Biotech's portfolio and results for 2025 as well as the outlook for 2026 will be included in the Annual Report, to be published on February 20, 2026, at 7.00 am.
