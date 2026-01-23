BB BIOTECH AG / Key word(s): Annual Results/Dividend

BB Biotech: Preliminary full-year 2025 results and dividend proposal

23.01.2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Media release as of January 23, 2026

BB Biotech: Preliminary full-year 2025 results and dividend proposal BB Biotech AG reports the following preliminary and unaudited figures for 2025: Full-year 2025: BB Biotech shares delivered a strong total return of +34.2% in CHF, +37.0% in EUR and +53.7% in USD (including the CHF 1.80 dividend paid in March 2025). This compares with a gain of +33.4% in USD for the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index, resulting in a share price outperformance of +20.3% in USD. NAV performance amounted to +26.5% in CHF, +27.8% in EUR and +44.8% in USD for the year. BB Biotech reported a full-year net profit of CHF 578 mn in 2025, compared to a net profit of CHF 76 mn in 2024. Performance Full-year 2025 Full-year 2024 Currency CHF EUR USD CHF EUR USD BB Biotech share price 34.2% 37.0% 53.7% -13.5% -14.1% -19.8% BB Biotech NAV 26.5% 27.8% 44.8% 3.0% 1.7% -4.6% Net profit +578 mn +76 mn Fourth quarter 2025: BB Biotech shares delivered a strong total return of +24.0% in CHF, +26.1% in EUR and +24.6% in USD, clearly outperforming the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index, which gained 17.1% in USD over the quarter. NAV performance for the quarter amounted to +20.4% in CHF, +21.0% in EUR and +21.0% in USD. BB Biotech reported a net profit of CHF 472 mn in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to a net profit of CHF 60 mn in Q4 2024. Performance Q4 2025 Q4 2024 Currency CHF EUR USD CHF EUR USD BB Biotech share price 24.0% 26.1% 24.6% -2.7% -3.5% -9.4% BB Biotech NAV 20.4% 21.0% 21.0% 2.7% 2.8% -4.3% Net profit +472 mn +60 mn Premium/Discount: BB Biotech's share price closed FY 2025 at a 10.8% discount to NAV in CHF, narrowing materially from the 15.2% discount recorded at year-end 2024. This reflects a partial recovery in investor sentiment following strong performance in 2025, while volatility in the biotech sector remains elevated. YE 2025 YE 2024 Premium (+) / Discount (-), CHF -10.8% -15.2% Dividend proposal: The Board of Directors will propose a regular dividend of CHF 2.25 per share at the Annual General Meeting on March 19, 2026, reflecting a 5% yield based on the average December 2025 share price. This proposal is consistent with the dividend policy adopted in 2013 and reflects BB Biotech's disciplined approach to balance shareholder returns with reinvestment into the long-term growth opportunities of the biotech sector. Dividend per share 2026 2025 Proposal / Paid out CHF 2.25 CHF 1.80 A review of BB Biotech's portfolio and results for 2025 as well as the outlook for 2026 will be included in the Annual Report, to be published on February 20, 2026, at 7.00 am.

For further information:

Bellevue Asset Management AG

Theaterstrasse 12, 8001 Zurich, Switzerland, tel. +41 44 267 67 00 Head BB Biotech

Dr. Christian Koch Investor Relations

Rachael Burri, E-Mail:

Phone: +41 44 267 67 17 Media Relations

Tanja Chicherio, Company profile

BB Biotech AG is an investment company with its registered office in Schaffhausen/Switzerland and listed on the Swiss and German stock exchanges. It has invested in innovative drug developers headquartered primarily in the US and Western Europe. BB Biotech is one of the world's largest investors in this sector. The competent Board of Directors with its long-standing experience set the investment strategy and guidelines. Investment decisions are taken by the experienced investment management team of Bellevue Asset Management AG based on their extensive investment research. Disclaimer

