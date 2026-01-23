PNE And EDF Power Solutions Deutschland Commission „Gebstedt“ Onshore Wind Farm 16.8 MW Of Additional Capacity For Renewable Energy Supply
Gebstedt/Willerstedt, 23 January 2026 – The PNE Group and EDF power solutions have successfully commissioned the „Gebstedt“ wind farm in Thuringia. With the four newly constructed wind turbines, the joint project expands the regional generation capacity for renewable energy supply by a total installed capacity of 16.8 megawatts (MW).
The four wind turbines were transferred to the respective own generation portfolios of the PNE Group and EDF power solutions. Two turbines are operated by the PNE Group, the other two by EDF power solutions. This enabled the PNE Group to increase its own generation portfolio to a total nominal capacity of 496.8 MW in 2025 (previous year: 428.5 MW).
The wind farm comprises four Vestas V150 turbines, each with a rated output of 4.2 MW. Since the end of December, the four wind turbines have not only been feeding green electricity into the grid, but also reached their maximum output immediately after being connected to the grid – thus contributing to renewable energy generation from day one. The newly installed capacity of 16.8 MW will be able to cover the annual electricity needs of around 14,400 three-person households in future (source: BDEW 2021 ).
„The 'Gebstedt' wind farm is an example of how we are advancing the energy transition locally together with strong partners such as EDF power solutions,' says Roland Stanze, Chief Operating Officer of PNE AG. 'Close cooperation with landowners, communities and citizens results in projects that are regionally anchored and contribute to climate-friendly power generation in the long term.'
"The collaboration with PNE was characterised by a high level of professionalism and genuine team spirit. Projects like these not only strengthen the energy infrastructure, they also become an ecological and economic success factor for the region," adds Johnathan Fraser, CEO of EDF power solutions Deutschland GmbH.
About the PNE Group
