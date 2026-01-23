PNE AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

PNE and EDF power solutions Deutschland commission „Gebstedt“ onshore wind farm – 16.8 MW of additional capacity for renewable energy supply

Corporate News PNE and EDF power solutions Deutschland commission „Gebstedt“ onshore wind farm – 16.8 MW of additional capacity for renewable energy supply

Four new wind turbines with a total capacity of 16.8 MW successfully commissioned. Annual electricity demand of around 14,400 three-person households can be covered. Gebstedt/Willerstedt, 23 January 2026 – The PNE Group and EDF power solutions have successfully commissioned the „Gebstedt“ wind farm in Thuringia. With the four newly constructed wind turbines, the joint project expands the regional generation capacity for renewable energy supply by a total installed capacity of 16.8 megawatts (MW). The four wind turbines were transferred to the respective own generation portfolios of the PNE Group and EDF power solutions. Two turbines are operated by the PNE Group, the other two by EDF power solutions. This enabled the PNE Group to increase its own generation portfolio to a total nominal capacity of 496.8 MW in 2025 (previous year: 428.5 MW). The wind farm comprises four Vestas V150 turbines, each with a rated output of 4.2 MW. Since the end of December, the four wind turbines have not only been feeding green electricity into the grid, but also reached their maximum output immediately after being connected to the grid – thus contributing to renewable energy generation from day one. The newly installed capacity of 16.8 MW will be able to cover the annual electricity needs of around 14,400 three-person households in future (source: BDEW 2021 ). „The 'Gebstedt' wind farm is an example of how we are advancing the energy transition locally together with strong partners such as EDF power solutions,' says Roland Stanze, Chief Operating Officer of PNE AG. 'Close cooperation with landowners, communities and citizens results in projects that are regionally anchored and contribute to climate-friendly power generation in the long term.' "The collaboration with PNE was characterised by a high level of professionalism and genuine team spirit. Projects like these not only strengthen the energy infrastructure, they also become an ecological and economic success factor for the region," adds Johnathan Fraser, CEO of EDF power solutions Deutschland GmbH. EDF power solutions Deutschland

EDF power solutions Deutschland develops, constructs and operates projects in the areas of onshore and offshore wind energy as well as photovoltaics for its own portfolio. It also offers innovative battery storage solutions and green power generation for hydrogen projects. The company belongs to the international EDF power solutions Group – a leading energy player for renewable and low-carbon energy operating in more than 25 countries. EDF has been active in Germany for more than 20 years already, its teams work in Berlin as well as Stuttgart and Hamburg. For press enquiries regarding EDF power solutions Deutschland: Bettina Duske

Director of Communications

... About the PNE Group

The internationally operating PNE Group is listed on the SDAX. For more than 30 years, it has been one of the most experienced project developers in the field of onshore and offshore wind farms. The focus is on the development of wind energy and photovoltaic projects worldwide as well as on power generation with its own wind farms. Its portfolio covers all project planning phases, from site investigation, approval procedures and financing to construction, operation and repowering. As a Clean Energy Solutions Provider, the PNE Group also offers services for the entire life cycle of wind farms and photovoltaic plants, as well as battery storage solutions for the more efficient use of renewable energies. The PNE Group is a sought-after partner to industry for solutions used in the refinement of electricity via power-to-X technologies. Contact: PNE AG

Alexander Lennemann

Head of Corporate Communications

Tel: +49 47 21 7 18 – 453

E-mail:...

PNE AG

Head of Investor Relations

Christopher Rodler

Tel: +49 40 879 33 – 114

