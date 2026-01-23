CEOTRONICS AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results

Report on the first half of the 2025/2026 fiscal year (June 1 – November 30, 2025)

as of November 30, 2025

. Consolidated sales: €34.2 million (+61.6%)

. EBIT: €5.8 million (+287.1%)

. Consolidated net income after taxes: €3.9 million (+387.7%)

. Order backlog: €39.6 million (-43.9%)

as of January 16, 2026

. Order backlog: €75.8 million (+13.3%)

. Order intake: €61.4 million (+163.8%)

CEOTRONICS AG achieved a new half-year sales record of €34.2 million in the reporting period from June 1 to November 30, 2025. Sales growth amounted to 61.6% compared to the same period last year.

Due to a shift in order intake by a few days, the Group's order backlog as of November 30, 2025, changed by -43.9% compared to the same period last year (previous year: +362.5%) to €39.57 million, which is still a high level. Order intake in the half-year reporting period amounted to €13.83 million (-33.4%).

All earnings figures improved significantly again in the first half of the 2025/2026 financial year compared with the same period of the previous year. Consolidated EBIT increased from €1,500 thousand to €5,806 thousand, consolidated earnings before taxes increased from €1,116 thousand in the previous year to €5,663 thousand, and consolidated earnings after taxes amounted to €3,892 thousand, also as of November 30, 2025 (previous year: €798 thousand). Gross cash flow amounted to €5,710 thousand in the first half of the 2025/2026 financial year (previous year: €1,294 thousand). The Group's equity increased by 8.3% from €28,358 thousand as of May 31, 2025, to €30,705 thousand. The equity ratio as of November 30, 2025, increased by 2.2 percentage points from 66.5% (as of May 31, 2025) to 68.7%.

The Group's headcount as of November 30, 2025, was 148, 10 people above the previous year's figure. In terms of full-time equivalents (FTE), the figure was 138 (previous year: 129).

„Shortly after the half-year reporting date of November 30, 2025, CEOTRONICS AG received its largest single order in the company's history on December 17, 2025. The binding order volume (3rd SmG lot) amounts to approximately €47 million. This single order is included in the current order backlog (as of January 16, 2026) of approximately €75.77 million (+13.3%).

Current order intake (as of January 16, 2026) increased by 163.8% to €61.42 million. We will be able to carry over a very high order backlog into the 2026/2027 fiscal year, which will have an impact over two fiscal years. From today's perspective, we can maintain our sales and earnings targets for the current 2025/2026 fiscal year. Our“Vision65” is to achieve consolidated sales of €65 million in the medium term,“ announced Chairman of the Executive Board and CEO Thomas H. Günther. 23.01.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

