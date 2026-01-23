Global Top Three in Conversion Efficiency! Risen Energy HJT Strongly Leads the New Era of Space Energy

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
NINGBO, China, Jan. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, global PV authority TaiyangNews released its inaugural 2026 TOP SOLAR MODULES list. Risen Energy's Hyper-ion Pro HJT modules secured a position among the global top three, backed by a hardcore mass-production power rating of 740Wp and a conversion efficiency of 23.8%.



The TOP SOLAR MODULES list focuses on commercially mass-produced PV modules, systematically presenting their core performance. With strict inclusion criteria, it only admits products that have achieved mass production, possess complete technical data, and maintain a conversion efficiency of ≥21.5%, ensuring the results carry high industry reference value and credibility.

Risen Energy's HJT Hyper-ion Pro modules integrate core technologies-including OBB cell technology, Hyper-link stress-free interconnection technology, and Ultra-thin cell technology-significantly enhancing both performance and cost-effectiveness. Featuring an ultra-high bifaciality of 90%±5% and an ultra-low temperature coefficient of -0.24%/°C, the modules consistently lead performance across various application scenarios. By the end of 2025, cumulative shipments of the Hyper-ion series HJT products had surpassed 12GW, exported to over 80 countries and regions worldwide.

Risen Energy has proactively ventured into the space economy, with its self-developed 50μm ultra-thin p-type HJT cells achieving batch delivery. Demonstrating superior performance in lightweight design and radiation resistance, these cells are perfectly compatible with flexible solar arrays. Risen Energy's perovskite/silicon HJT tandem solar cell R&D has hit a 30.99% conversion efficiency, opening up vast room for efficiency evolution in future space photovoltaics.

From ground-based power plants to the vast starry skies, Risen Energy is redefining energy boundaries through innovation. This marks not just the evolution of PV technology, but also lays a solid scientific foundation for humanity's civilization to advance into the interstellar energy era.

