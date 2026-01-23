hep global GmbH / Key word(s): Preliminary Results

hep global GmbH reports very good fiscal year 2025

23.01.2026 / 11:20 CET/CEST

Preliminary consolidated figures meet forecasts Significant positive turnaround in earnings

Güglingen, 23 January 2026 – hep global GmbH, an internationally active solar specialist, can look back on a successful fiscal year 2025. Based on preliminary, unaudited figures, consolidated revenue rose from EUR 43.5 million to EUR 45.4 million, thus falling within the most recent forecast range of EUR 45 to 55 million. Earnings power improved significantly in fiscal year 2025. The hep global Group achieved preliminary earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of EUR 12.7 million in 2025, which was substantially higher than the previous year's figure of EUR -4.8 million and at the upper end of the forecast range of EUR 5 to 15 million. As in previous years, the hep global Group generated the majority of its total annual revenues and earnings in the second half of the year, as project developments and sales are usually completed between July and December. The resulting reversal in the operating trend, which was primarily based on additional project sales and progress in the implementation of ongoing projects in Europe, led to a significantly improved earnings performance over the twelve-month period. Accounting for one-off, non-recurring negative special effects amounting to EUR 5.5 million (currency exchange rate impacts and non-cash value adjustments on receivables), adjusted EBIT reached EUR 18.3 million. Against the background of a well-filled project pipeline and the ongoing implementation of current projects, hep global expects this positive development to continue in fiscal year 2026 and the following years. For fiscal year 2026, hep global plans consolidated revenues of approximately EUR 90 million, while for 2027 consolidated revenues are expected to amount to around EUR 80 million. Based on those projections, the net cash position is expected to improve significantly from EUR 0.4 million in 2025 to EUR 30 to 40 million in 2026. EBIT is projected to increase from about EUR 25 to 30 million in fiscal year 2026 to about EUR 40 to 45 million in fiscal year 2027. To make the best possible use of the growth opportunities and strengthen its financial flexibility in the long term, the company is currently reviewing various future financing options, as stated in today's ad hoc announcement. To this end, hep global GmbH has engaged the investment banks Clarksons Securities AS and SB1 Markets AS.

About the hep global Group

The hep global Group is the specialist for solar parks. For over 15 years, the owner-managed company from Baden-Württemberg has been developing, building and operating solar parks, mainly in Europe, Japan and North America. The company covers the entire value chain of solar energy: from project development to construction and long-term operation. The hep global Group employs around 200 people worldwide with subsidiaries in Germany, Poland, Italy, Japan, the USA and Canada.

