FED Fitness Becomes Official Partner Of The Houston Rockets
HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 23 January 2026 - FED Fitness, a global leader in home gym fitness solutions, has been named an official partner of the NBA's Houston Rockets. The partnership was officially announced in Houston and brings together two organizations committed to performance, innovation, and accessible training solutions.
Partnership Benefits for Consumers and Fans
The partnership between FED Fitness and the Houston Rockets is built on a shared focus on training, health, and fitness, as well as a mutual commitment to creating engaging, family-friendly experiences around the game.
Designed to benefit both organizations, the collaboration also delivers added value for Rockets fans through a variety of interactive activations and promotions. These include a sweepstakes for a VIP game experience, home training content featuring FED Fitness products and Houston Rockets personnel, and opportunities for co-branded merchandise offerings. Fans can also follow FED Fitness on social media to access exclusive, fans-only discounts.
About FED Fitness: Brand vision and global health mission
FED Fitness is a global home gym solution brand focused on delivering professional-grade equipment and digital training tools for home use.
Trusted by more than 12 million households worldwide, the brand is committed to helping individuals and families build sustainable fitness habits through accessible, high-quality solutions.
The partnership with the Houston Rockets further reinforces FED Fitness's long-term vision of integrating professional training standards into home-based fitness and everyday life.
