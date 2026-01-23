Issuer: XTPL S.A. / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Annual Results

XTPL achieves record-high commercial sales in 2025 and expects further growth in 2026

Press release, 23rd January, 2026 XTPL achieves record-high commercial sales in 2025 and expects further growth in 2026 Based on preliminary estimates, XTPL (WSE:XTP) generated PLN 13.7 million in total revenues from the sale of products and services in full-year 2025, representing the highest result in the Company's history. The performance was driven primarily by the mature DPS (Delta Printing System) device business line, with a record 13 units delivered to clients during 2025. In January, XTPL delivered the final UPD (Ultra-Precise Dispensing) module to a client in China as part of the Company's first-ever industrial implementation, and expects to commence discussions shortly regarding a subsequent delivery tranche. At present, the Company has five additional advanced projects at the final evaluation stage, all targeted toward industrial deployment. It is also engaged in advanced discussions with potential clients regarding DPS+ devices. Securing the first order will mark the start of commercialization of a new business line, which is expected to have a material impact on XTPL's revenues in 2026 and over the horizon of the 2026–2028 Strategy. “We have had a record-breaking year in which, despite numerous headwinds related to the global commercialization of a disruptive technology, we generated total revenues of PLN 13.7 million from the sale of products and services, once again successfully reaching clients across all of our key markets: North America, Asia and Europe. This period was also marked by extensive R&D activities related to the development of the DPS+ device prototype, which we presented publicly for the first time in November 2025 at the Productronica trade fair in Germany. The strong interest generated by the presentation of our device, along with ongoing advanced discussions with clients, reinforces our conviction that DPS+ will become another important source of revenue for XTPL in 2026 and over the horizon of the 2026–2028 Strategy” said Filip Granek, CEO of XTPL S.A. “In the area of industrial implementations, we delivered the final UPD module from the initial batch of six units to a leading Chinese manufacturer of machinery for the mass production of advanced FPDs. This means that we will soon begin discussions regarding a subsequent delivery tranche planned for 2026. Our cooperation is progressing in line with the client's delivery schedule and is additionally having a positive impact on further advanced evaluations that we are conducting with various partners – their number increased during 2025 to a total of five advanced projects. In 2026, we expect additional industrial implementations, which will enable us to steadily increase the number of UPD devices delivered to the market and to embed XTPL's technology into the value chains of the world's largest global manufacturers of next-generation advanced electronics” Filip Granek added. According to preliminary estimates, XTPL generated total revenues of PLN 13.7 million from the sale of products and services in full-year 2025, representing the highest result in the Company's history and an increase of 11% year-on-year. In Q4 2025 alone, commercial sales were PLN 3.4 million, and the Company did not obtain any new grant proceeds, but in accordance with the principle of accounting for grants in proportion to the value of assets, it can recognize revenue from this source in the financial statements. The Company's cash position as at December 31, 2025 amounted to PLN 7.3 million, compared to PLN 9.9 million as at September 30, 2025. “The delivery of a record number of DPS devices and UPD modules to the market in 2025 confirms that global interest in XTPL technology continues to grow. Step by step, we are approaching a level that will allow us to reach break-even and generate positive cash flow. Until we achieve this sales volume, we will need to secure our financing for 2026, a year for which we have identified a capital gap of approximately PLN 15–20 million. Recent decisions by grant institutions increase the likelihood of other scenarios under consideration: obtaining debt financing from institutions or banks, bringing a strategic investor into the Company with a minority stake, or increasing share capital through a public or private offering. In the coming weeks, we will decide on the solution that is most optimal for XTPL” said Jacek Olszański, CFO of XTPL S.A. “XTPL's cash position at the end of the year was PLN 7.3 million, compared to PLN 9.9 million as at September 30, 2025, reflecting the Company's maintained cost discipline as well as the favorable timing of DPS device deliveries and the associated cash collections. In 2026, we do not expect a material increase in the cost base year-on-year” Jacek Olszański added. XTPL is commercialising three business lines: UPD modules (printheads) for industrial implementation on the production lines of global manufacturers of electronics, the Delta Printing System (DPS, technology demonstrator) prototyping devices, and High Performance Materials (HPM, nanoinks used by UPD and DPS). At an advanced stage of R&D is the Company's fourth business line: DPS+ devices, designed to fill the niche between DPS devices and UPD modules. DPS+ is intended for High-Mix, Low-Volume (HMLV) industrial production, generating interest from corporate clients as well as the defense sector. DPS+ devices are expected to carry a unit price more than twice that of DPS devices and a design that allows for the sale of larger quantities per individual order. The Company currently has five advanced projects in the final stages of evaluation prior to industrial implementation, covering areas of strategic importance for XTPL – semiconductors and displays. The Company's end clients or partners are global entities responsible for the production of next generation electronics, including a leading semiconductor manufacturer from Taiwan, one of the world's largest producers of displays from South Korea and a reputable manufacturer of industrial machines from the United States, listed on the Nasdaq 100 index. XTPL S.A. is a deep-tech company providing ground-breaking precision printing solutions for the global electronics market. The Company develops and commercializes products relying on its proprietary, innovative Ultra-Precise Dispensing (UPD) platform technology protected by international patent applications. UPD enables ultra-precise deposition of conductive structures with resolutions ranging from over 50μm down to 1μm (micrometer). XTPL's solution combines ultra-high-resolution printing of structures with conductive materials featuring a high concentration of metallic nanoparticles and high viscosity. The combination of these properties makes the technology uniquely positioned on a global scale, with applications in the rapidly growing printed electronics sector, particularly in the areas of semiconductors, displays, advanced PCBs, as well as biosensors and complex integrated circuits.

XTPL's goal is to broaden the adoption of its proprietary UPD technology for targeted application fields through industrial-scale implementations. The Company may license its solution, independently commercialize developed products, leverage an international distributor network, or establish strategic partnerships. Since 2019, XTPL S.A. has been listed on the main market of the Warsaw Stock Exchange (GPW: XTP), and since 2020 on the Open Market in Frankfurt (FWB: 5C8).

