Adjustment of guidance for Financial Year 2025 – edding AG

23.01.2026 / 12:48 CET/CEST

Higher net result expected for the individual financial statements of edding AG under German GAAP (HGB) Most recently published guidance for the consolidated financial statements confirmed The Management Board of edding AG, Ahrensburg, has decided to adjust the guidance for the 2025 financial year. This decision is based on an improved operational cost situation over the course of the year, as well as positive one‐off effects, resulting in a higher expected net result in the individual financial statements of the parent company. For the 2025 financial year, the edding Group now expects the net profit of edding AG under German GAAP (HGB) to be in the range of EUR 1.0 million to EUR 2.0 million (previously: net result in the range of EUR –1.5 million to EUR +0.5 million[1] ). The most recently published guidance1 for Group sales revenue and the Group operating result (EBIT) under IFRS for the 2025 financial year remains unchanged. The publication of the preliminary financial figures is scheduled for 27 February 2026. About the edding Group: The edding Group is an internationally active family-owned company headquartered in Ahrensburg near Hamburg. Since its founding in 1960, it has stood for quality, expressiveness, and responsible action. Under its umbrella brand, it unites the brands edding, Legamaster, and PLAYROOM, developing products and solutions that enable creative work, visual collaboration, and innovation processes. All business activities follow the profit-for principle: economic success is not an end in itself but the foundation for ecological and social engagement. In 2024, the Group achieved a turnover of EUR 156.0 million with 724 employees. Explanation of EBIT as an alternative performance indicator: EBIT is the abbreviation for“Earnings Before Interest and Taxes”. Total operating performance less cost of materials, personnel expenses and depreciation and amortization (including right-of-use assets within the meaning of IFRS 16), plus other operating income and less other operating expenses. EBIT is the most important key figure for managing earnings in the edding Group. No adjustment is made for any extraordinary expenses or income. Ahrensburg, 23 January 2026 edding Aktiengesellschaft The Management Board ____________________________ Contact: edding AG, Hadewych Vermunt (Chief Financial Officer - CFO) Bookkoppel 7, 22926 Ahrensburg Tel. 04102/808-200 E-Mail:...

[1] published in ad-hoc announcement from 16 July, 2025

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

