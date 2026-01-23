CANEUS International / Key word(s): Contract/Miscellaneous

CANEUS & Government of Maharashtra Announce Partnership at WEF Davos

23.01.2026 / 14:40 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

To Establish World's First Global Mid-TRL Innovation Acceleration and Skilling Institute for Aerospace, Space, Energy and Deep Technology DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CANEUS International, in partnership with the Government of Maharashtra (India), today announced plans to establish the world's first dedicated Mid-TRL (Technology Readiness Level 4–6) Institute in Mumbai, Metropolitan Region (MMR) aligning with the World Economic Forum's 2026 theme of deploying innovation at scale, responsibly.



The MoU was signed in the presence of Chief Minister of Maharashtra Shri Devendra Fadnavis and Dr. Milind Pimprikar of CANEUS at WEF-Davos. The proposed institute will focus on Mid-TRL Innovation, Acceleration and Skilling in frontier technologies-Aerospace, Space, Energy and Deeptech. Canada-based CANEUS International, is a first-of-its-kind global organisation accelerating next-generation systems since 2000. Hon'ble Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Shri Devendra Fadnavis, on this occasion reaffirmed the State's strong commitment to the global investor community. He emphasized, "Maharashtra is well equipped and proud to partner with CANEUS to pioneer the creation of innovation centres across dynamic sectors, frontier technologies. The State takes pride in partnering with this prestigious institute near Mumbai-the commercial capital of India, the world's fourth-largest economy-perfectly aligning with Maharashtra's aspirations to scale its innovation ecosystem globally." According to Dr. Milind Pimprikar, Chairman of CANEUS International, "This Institute will bridge the 'valley of death' by advancing Mid-TRL innovations through rapid prototyping, systems integration, validation, and flight/field trials, taking breakthroughs from lab to qualification and early production for real-world deployment and global competitiveness". The Institute, spread over a sprawling 10 million square feet, will be developed in collaboration with OEMs, Tier-1 suppliers, regulators, research institutions and centres of excellence. This would be a true game changer, serving as a powerful magnet to attract global conglomerates to India. Dr. Pimprikar expressed appreciation for Government of Maharashtra's dynamic team for their exceptional support and commitment. Maharashtra already stands as a leading investment destination, with one of the highest 'Ease of Doing Business' rankings in India for FDI inflows. The institute is envisioned as a key catalyst for the Viksit Maharashtra 2047 vision and its ambition to become a trillion-dollar economy, in alignment with the forward-looking objectives of MIISP 2025 (Maharashtra Industries, Investment & Services Policy). The partnership strongly aligns with the Government of Maharashtra's increasing emphasis on industry-aligned skilling through PPP, building demand-driven training programs, strengthening institutional capacity and creating workforce pathways that directly support emerging and strategic sectors. Photo:



View original content: 23.01.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

