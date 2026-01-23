Azumi Ltd. / Key word(s): Agreement/Contract

Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team Announces Collaboration Agreement with Zuma

23.01.2026 / 18:50 CET/CEST

A multi-year collaboration redefining luxury hospitality as an integrated performance-lifestyle partner in elite sport BRACKLEY, England, Jan. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Azumi Ltd., the internationally acclaimed restaurant group behind Zuma, ROKA, Oblix, and other globally celebrated dining concepts, announces a multi-year collaboration agreement between Zuma and the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team.



This significant alliance marks the first time a global lifestyle restaurant brand has directly joined forces with an F1 team, establishing a new intersection of hospitality, culture and elite sport. Under the agreement, Zuma becomes the team's exclusive and official Lifestyle & Dining Curator. Founded in 2002 by Rainer Becker and Arjun Waney, Zuma, the globally celebrated contemporary Japanese restaurant brand now has over 25 locations worldwide. The collaboration will play a central role in celebrating Zuma's 25th anniversary throughout 2027, positioning the brand as a cultural curator, shaping experiences that extend far beyond the racetrack. Zuma, alongside select Azumi brands, will activate across the F1 calendar, with a presence planned at Grand Prix in Monaco, Silverstone, Madrid, and Abu Dhabi, with further locations to be confirmed. The collaboration will also extend into the prestigious Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team Miami Club and Las Vegas Club, as well as co-hosted events with the team at other key moments across the cultural calendar globally. Sven Koch, CEO of Azumi Ltd., comments: "F1 represents the pinnacle of performance, precision, and global relevance - values that sit at the very heart of the Zuma brand. Our multi-year partnership with the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team marks a defining moment not only for Zuma, but for the hospitality industry as a whole. This collaboration moves us beyond traditional dining and into true cultural curation, shaping how people connect, celebrate, and experience excellence at the highest level. As we approach our 25th anniversary, this partnership sets the tone for the next chapter of our global journey. At Zuma, we have always believed that dining is cultural, emotional, and experiential - and becoming Mercedes F1 Teams' official 'Lifestyle & Dining Curator' allows us to bring that philosophy to the world's most elite sporting stage." Toto Wolff, Team Principal and CEO, Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team, said: "As a team, we pride ourselves on our attention to detail and focus on delivering the very best we can in every aspect of what we do. That applies not only to everything we do on track but to all touchpoints off track too. Working with Zuma, a globally recognised leader in lifestyle and dining, enables us to elevate our world-leading hospitality offering even further and unlock the full potential of our spaces around the world. I'm excited to see how this collaboration enhances the way our guests engage with the team this season and in the years ahead." Rich Sanders, Chief Commercial Officer, Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team, adds: "We are delighted to welcome Zuma into the Mercedes AMG PETRONAS F1 Team ecosystem. Their global reputation for curating exceptional lifestyle and dining experiences aligns perfectly with our ambition to deliver world class hospitality to our partners, guests, and fans. Integrating them into our programme strengthens the breadth of what we can offer across our international footprint and brings a fresh dimension to how people connect with our team." Rooted in a shared DNA of precision, performance, craftsmanship, and global influence, the partnership aligns two brands operating at the highest level of their respective worlds, defining a new vision for how luxury hospitality integrates with modern sport and culture. Further details on the agreement are to soon be announced. About Zuma

Zuma was co-founded by Rainer Becker and Arjun Waney in 2002. Zuma London, the first restaurant to open, remains the brand's homestead. Zuma has successfully launched several locations across the world including Hong Kong (2007), Dubai (2008), Istanbul (2008), Miami (2010), Bangkok (2011), Abu Dhabi (2014), New York (2015), Rome (2016), Las Vegas (2017), Boston (2019), Madrid (2021), Maldives (2022), Cannes (2024) and Riyadh (2024). In addition to permanent restaurants Zuma has a number of pop-up and seasonal venues in the most sought-after locations across the globe including; Datca Peninsula (Marmaris), Bodrum, Phuket, Kitzbühel, Ibiza, Mykonos, Porto Cervo and Capri. Further information about the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS Formula One Team is available online: Photo -



