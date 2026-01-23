Mospi Releases Discussion Paper On Changes In Methodology Of Quarterly GDP & Sub-National Accounts

MENAFN - KNN India)The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) has released a discussion paper titled“Changes in Methodology of Quarterly GDP Series and Sub-national Accounts” as part of its ongoing process to revise the base year of the National Accounts Statistics.

The paper forms part of a series intended to inform users about proposed methodological changes ahead of the release of the new national accounts series.

The new series of National Accounts Statistics, with FY 2022–23 as the base year, is scheduled to be released on 27 February 2026.

An Advisory Committee on National Account Statistics (ACNAS), chaired by Professor B.N. Goldar, has been constituted to advise the Ministry on the inclusion of new data sources and improvements in methodologies for the compilation and presentation of national accounts for economic analysis and policy formulation.

The committee includes representatives from central ministries and departments, state governments, academia and research institutions.

To familiarise stakeholders with the proposed changes, MoSPI has been releasing discussion papers on various aspects of national accounts compilation.

The first paper, focusing on changes in aggregates compiled using the production and income approaches, was released on 21 November 2025.

The second paper, covering proposed improvements in GDP compilation using the expenditure approach, was released on 16 December 2025. Both documents are available on the Ministry's website.

The third discussion paper concentrates on revisions to the methodology for quarterly GDP estimates and sub-national accounts.

The paper has been placed in the public domain on MoSPI's website to facilitate wider consultation.

MoSPI has invited comments and feedback from experts, academicians, government bodies, state governments, financial institutions, users of national accounts data and other stakeholders.

(KNN Bureau)

