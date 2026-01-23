Pawan Singh To Headline 'Rangeela Bihar', A Large-Scale Bhojpuri Music And Culture IP, In Delhi-NCR

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Delhi-NCR, India Rangeela Bihar, a large-format cultural and musical IP celebrating the spirit, sound, and soul of Bihar, is set to make its debut in Delhi-NCR this February. Designed as a ticketed live experience, the event brings Bhojpuri music and cultural expression to the capital region on a scale rarely seen before.

Rangeela Bihar, a large-scale Bhojpuri music and cultural live-event, makes its debut in Delhi-NCR with Pawan Singh headlining the inaugural edition



Rangeela Bihar is a live-event concept under the Rangeela Events platform, focused on building large-scale, community-led cultural experiences rooted in regional music and shared identity.



The inaugural edition of Rangeela Bihar is positioned as the first-ever ticketed Bhojpuri live-event of this scale in Delhi-NCR, reflecting the growing national footprint of Bhojpuri music and the expanding audience base that engages with it across cities and regions. The IP is envisioned as a recurring cultural platform rather than a one-off performance.



Bhojpuri cinema's Powerstar Pawan Singh will headline the first edition of Rangeela Bihar. Alongside him, the event will feature performances by Shweta Mahara, Vinay Tiwari, and Khushi Kakkar, bringing together diverse voices from the Bhojpuri music and performance landscape.



Speaking about the vision behind the IP, Pawan Singh said,“Rangeela Bihar is not just a concert, it's a celebration of where we come from and how far our culture has travelled.”



At its core, Rangeela Bihar aims to go beyond a conventional concert format. It seeks to create a shared cultural space for audiences who have carried Bihar with them across geographies - particularly the large Bhojpuri-speaking diaspora in Delhi-NCR - while also introducing the richness of Bhojpuri music and performance to newer audiences.



The first edition of Rangeela Bihar will be held on 21st February 2026 in Delhi-NCR.

Tickets for Rangeela Bihar will be available exclusively on RangeelaEvents.

About Rangeela Bihar

Rangeela Bihar is a live-event IP celebrating Bihar's music, culture, and community through large-scale performances and immersive cultural experiences. The platform is designed as a recurring property with a long-term vision to take Bhojpuri cultural expression to wider national stages.



Conceptualised and curated by Fourth Wall, a multidisciplinary collective working at the intersection of culture, media, and live experiences.